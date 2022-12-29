These leading machine vision systems use AI and deep learning to identify objects, recognize patterns, and detect anomalies.

Machine vision uses artificial intelligence (AI) to develop computer systems to understand and process visual information. These systems autonomously analyze images and videos, making them an invaluable tool for industrial applications.

Machine vision systems are equipped with advanced technologies, such as deep learning and convolutional neural networks (CNNs), which allow them to identify objects, recognize patterns, and detect anomalies.

The development of machine vision technology has rapidly advanced in recent years and has revolutionized how businesses approach automation. Machine vision uses both computer software and hardware to allow machines to analyze, interpret, and take action on visual information.

Machine vision systems are used in many applications, from robotics to quality control to security. With the increasing demand for automation and the need for businesses to optimize their operations, machine vision is becoming an essential component of many companies.

The machine vision market is projected to reach $21.20 billion USD by 2026 with a CAGR of 12.0%, driven by the increasing demand for automated inspection, the growing need for advanced analytics, and the rising adoption of industrial automation.

Many companies have entered the market with the increasing demand for machine vision, offering solutions tailored to specific industries. In this article, we’ll look at the top machine vision companies, their solutions, and how they are helping to drive innovation in the industry.

Top Machine Vision Companies

Numerous companies specialize in machine vision technology. Here are some of the top machine vision companies in the market today.

Cognex: Best for manufacturing processes and supply chain operations

Cognex is a global leader in developing vision systems, sensors, and industrial barcode readers for manufacturing automation. It offers a comprehensive range of products, from simple camera-based systems to complex 3D vision systems. Its products are used in various industries, including automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and medical.

Cognex’s vision systems are designed to automate the inspection and sorting of products by detecting defects, misalignment, and other variations. Its vision sensors can identify and track objects, detect motion, measure distances and angles, and identify shapes and symbols. Cognex also provides industrial barcode readers for automated data capture and identification.

Cognex’s vision systems and industrial barcode readers are used in various manufacturing processes, such as assembly, inspection, and sorting. Cognex’s products are designed to improve the accuracy and efficiency of manufacturing processes, enhance product quality, reduce costs, eliminate production errors, and increase customer satisfaction.

Key Cognex Products

Machine vision systems

In-sight vision systems

Checker vision sensors

DataMan barcode readers

In-Sight Software

PatMax vision tools

Laser displacement sensors

Motion control systems

3D machine vision systems

2D code readers

Key Features

Cognex is a leader in the field of machine vision and industrial automation, providing comprehensive solutions to customers around the world.

Cognex’s products are known for their reliability and accuracy, making them ideal for various applications.

The company offers a wide range of hardware, software, and services to meet the needs of its customers.

Cognex provides training and support for its customers, ensuring products are properly installed and maintained.

Cognex products are often easy to integrate with existing systems, making them an excellent choice for companies looking to save money and time.

Pleora Technologies: Best for providing high-performance video interfaces

Pleora Technologies is an industry leader in video interface solutions. It provides video over IP connectivity solutions designed to extend the reach of imaging systems and other video devices. Its products are used in various industries, including medical, industrial automation, military and defense, machine vision, and robotics.

Pleora’s products enable the transfer of real-time video and data from imaging systems to remote locations. This includes streaming video from machine vision cameras, medical imaging systems, and X-ray systems. Pleora also offers a range of advanced imaging products, including its eBUS SDK (software development kit), which provides a comprehensive library of functions for developing video over IP applications.

Pleora’s products are used for various applications, including medical imaging, industrial automation, machine vision, and military and defense. Its products enable applications such as remote diagnostics and monitoring, remote imaging systems control, remote training, and more.

In addition to its hardware and software products, Pleora offers educational and training services to help customers get the most out of their solutions.

Key Pleora Products

eBUS SDK

eBUS Player

GigE Vision and GenICam solutions

iPORT series of video over IP solutions

Key Features

Pleora Technologies offers specialized hardware and software products for image-processing and video-streaming applications.

The company provides excellent customer service and support.

The company’s products are designed for various medical, defense, automotive, and industrial industries.

Omron Automation: Best for integrated solutions

Omron Automation is a global technology leader providing innovative automation solutions for various industries. Omron Automation products create smart, connected, and automated solutions for manufacturing, transportation, medical, and other industrial applications. These products cover industrial robots, vision sensors, controllers, and embedded systems.

In 2017, Microscan Systems merged its code reading and machine vision technologies with Omron Automation, providing a comprehensive lineup of vision and inspection systems. Its product portfolio includes machine vision cameras and sensors, high-performance vision systems, and software development tools. These products create various industrial and manufacturing applications’ inspection, measurement, and identification systems.

Omron Automation’s machine vision products are used in the automotive, food and beverage, chemicals, security and detention, semiconductors, and electronics industries. Its products are used to identify product defects, inspect parts, detect shapes and patterns, and perform other complex tasks.

Key Omron Products

MicroHAWK for barcode reading and inspection tasks

Machine vision software for smart cameras, vision systems, and PC-based cameras

PC-based vision GigE-based custom cameras and dedicated vision application software

Machine vision cameras

Smart cameras and vision sensors

Vision systems

Key Features

Omron Automation offers high reliability and accuracy in its products, which can help increase productivity and profitability.

Omron Automation products offer a comprehensive range of automation solutions, from basic control systems to complex systems.

The company provides consulting, system design, and integration services to meet specific customer needs.

Omron Automation offers a wide variety of products and services, including robots, sensors, actuators, and software and hardware solutions.

The company provides training and support services to ensure customers get the most out of their automation systems.

Optotune: Best for high-precision optical components

Optotune is a Swiss-based company that specializes in the development of precision optical components and systems for use in a variety of industries. It specializes in active optical components such as tunable lens systems, tunable filters, and laser beam shaping solutions. Its products are designed to provide the highest performance and accuracy for machine vision applications.

Optotune’s tunable lens systems are designed to provide a wide range of optical power and focal length for imaging and autofocus applications. The lenses can dynamically adjust the focal length and aperture size to meet the application’s needs.

In addition to tunable optics, Optotune offers laser beam shaping solutions for high-power laser applications. Its products enable users to control the shape and size of the laser beam to meet the needs of their application.

Optotune’s products are used in various industries, including machine vision, medical imaging, industrial automation, and laser processing. Its products are designed to provide the highest performance and accuracy to ensure reliable results.

Key Optotune Products

Accessories such as lens mounts, focus controllers, lens drivers, and focus modules

Focus tunable lenses

2D fast steering mirrors

Laser speckle reducers (LSR) and beam homogenizers

Beam shifting: XPR-9-2P, XPR-20, XPR-33, and BSW-20

Key Features

Optotune’s products provide fast focus within milliseconds.

Several of the company’s products can be operated via remote focus control.

Optotune offers a range of products for optical focusing, variable beam shaping, and optical power control applications.

Optotune’s products are easy to integrate with existing systems and compatible with a wide variety of optical components, making them ideal for use in various imaging and metrology applications.

ISRA VISION

ISRA VISION is a company that offers a range of machine vision solutions for various industries, including automotive, industrial automation, EV battery production, semiconductors, and solar. It is a global provider of automated 3D imaging, inspection, and analysis solutions, including hardware, software, and services.

ISRA VISION’s products use machine vision technology to analyze images and detect features used to make decisions. This technology can detect defects in manufacturing processes, ensure quality control, or automate processes such as sorting, inspection, and packaging.

Key ISRA VISION Products

Robot vision

Bead inspection for 2D and 3D inspection

High precision 3D metrology and 3D form measurement via X-GAGE3D, SpecGAGE3D, and NetGAGE3D

3D surface inspection

Production analytics

Key Features

It features a wide range of image processing and machine vision algorithms, allowing it to be used for various tasks.

It can handle large datasets, making it suitable for large-scale projects.

ISRA VISION offers a comprehensive range of machine vision and inspection solutions for various industries.

The company provides comprehensive training and support services to ensure the best results.

QxSoft: Best for coordinate measuring machines

QxSoft is a manufacturer of metrology software for use with coordinate measuring machines (CMM), vision systems, portable arms, and measuring microscopes. It offers a range of industry-specific software solutions for quality control, reverse engineering, coordinate systems, and other metrological applications.

The company’s products are designed to provide robust, easy-to-use tools for metrology professionals in various industries. QxSoft offers a variety of software packages, including QxCMM, which is a comprehensive CMM software suite. It also provides tailored software programs that make it easy to automate, synchronize, and exchange data between hardware and software endpoints, such as industrial robots, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and Nikon X-ray systems.

Key ​​QxSoft Solutions

CMMs and portable arms for 2D and 3D CAD (computer-aided design)

Optical vision systems

Renishaw Revo-2 CMM-manager

Companion monitoring app

Key Features

QxSoft’s products provide CAD alignment.

The company’s products connect directly to existing CMM or metrology equipment by plug-n-play retrofit.

QxCOMM can automate processes, save time, and reduce costs.

QxCOMM is easy to use and allows users to learn how to use the system quickly.

USS Vision: Best for turnkey solutions

USS Vision is a machine vision integrator that provides turnkey solutions to customers in the automotive, medical device, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It offers custom-designed systems and components for automated inspection, robotic guidance, and intelligent process control.

USS Vision’s products are designed to improve product quality, reduce process defects, and optimize production. It uses sophisticated machine vision technologies to detect and analyze objects, materials, and processes.

Key USS Vision Products

USS vision surface scan deep learning technology

USS vision exact scan high-performance, patented machine vision system with 12K x 9K scanning resolution

Pharmaceutical manufacturing process and medical device for packaging inspection and integrity​

Object character recognition (OCR) and object character verification (OCV)

Key Features

USS Vision’s products can be used for quality control in a variety of industries.

The company’s products can detect defects too small or complex for the human eye.

IVISYS: Best for logistics automation

IVISYS is a logistic machine vision solution provider. Its products use advanced optical imaging, machine vision technology, and artificial intelligence to automate the inspection process for industrial production and logistics. It offers a range of products for different industries, including food and beverage, retail, warehouse automation, pallet business and MedTech.

IVISYS’s products use optical images, cameras, and sensors to detect and identify objects in the production process. The system uses artificial intelligence algorithms to interpret the data and provide feedback on the system’s performance.

IVISYS can perform several functions, including inspection systems, real-time monitoring and controlling, and rejection and sorting based on defect type. Its inspection systems are designed to identify parts, detect defects, and measure dimensions.

Key IVISYS Products

Tray AI is an automated inspection system for returnable plastic crates and trays.

Inline AI is a system for inline inspection of most surfaces such as metal, rubber, and cloth.

Implant AI is for dental implant quality inspection.

Pallet AI focuses on production, efficiency, logistics, and employee safety.

Key Features

IVISYS products are used in various industries such as food and beverage, and retail.

The company’s products help to improve system uptime and boost productivity.

KEYENCE: Best for complex businesses

KEYENCE is a leading global supplier of innovative automation and sensing solutions. It provides high-quality, advanced industrial automation and sensing solutions for various industries. These products are designed to help customers achieve greater efficiency, accuracy, and reliability in their production processes.

KEYENCE’s products range from sensors and vision systems to laser markers and barcode readers. Its sensors and vision systems help automate processes and improve accuracy, while its laser markers and barcode readers allow for quick labeling and identification of items.

KEYENCE serves various industries, including automotive, food and beverage, medical, electronics, semiconductor, logistics, plastics, and metals.

Key KEYENCE Products

Vision systems

Sensors

Barcode readers

Measurement systems

Laser markers

Machine control products such as programmable logic controllers and human machine interfaces (HMIs)

Microscopes and laser microscopes

Data acquisition systems

Key Features

KEYENCE provides companies extensive product options that cover many different industries.

The company offers an extensive knowledge-base.

National Instruments: Best for data acquisition

National Instruments (NI) is a technology company that provides platforms and systems to help engineers and scientists solve complex measurement, automation, and embedded systems challenges. NI offers various products and services, including software, hardware, data acquisition, and machine vision systems. Its products are used in various industries, including aerospace, defense, semiconductor, industrial machinery, and electronics.

NI’s machine vision systems capture, measure, and analyze images. The systems contain a camera and image processor that can be used to detect, inspect, and track objects. NI’s software and hardware can automate quality assurance and inspection and enhance manufacturing processes.

Key National Instruments Products

Smart camera

Area scan camera

Imaging lenses

Comprehensive hardware and software solutions, including data acquisition systems (DAQs), PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI) systems, and LabVIEW software

Key Features

The company’s products help generate insight from data.

NI offers a wide range of products and solutions for various applications and industries.

NI provides comprehensive training and educational resources for those new to its products and services.

Applications of Machine Vision

Machine vision systems are used in various applications, including healthcare, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, medical, and security. The technology is used to automate processes and improve tasks’ accuracy, speed, and efficiency.

Quality assurance

Machine vision is widely used in the manufacturing industry to monitor the quality of products and ensure they meet the desired specifications. The technology uses cameras to capture images of the products and analyze them using algorithms to identify defects. This helps to reduce waste and ensure only high-quality products reach the customers.

Automated guided vehicles

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are widely used in manufacturing, retail, and other industries for automated material handling. Machine vision is used in AGVs to detect obstacles or other objects in the way of the vehicle. The system uses cameras and algorithms to identify the things and then guide the vehicle to avoid them.

Surveillance and security

Machine vision is used for surveillance and security purposes. Cameras are placed around a particular area, and the images captured are analyzed using algorithms to detect any suspicious activity. This helps to eliminate human error and increase the accuracy of security monitoring.

Automotive

Machine vision is used in the automotive industry to automate production and ensure vehicles are built correctly. The technology inspects the vehicle’s components and detects any defects or imperfections. This helps reduce the number of faulty cars produced and increases drivers’ safety.

Robotics

In robotics, machine vision is used to provide robots with the ability to understand their environment and make decisions. Cameras capture images of the environment, and algorithms analyze them and detect any objects or obstacles. This helps the robots navigate around the environment and interact with objects.

Automated inspection

Machine vision systems can automatically inspect products for defects and can detect defects quickly and accurately utilizing imaging algorithms. This can reduce manual inspection time, increase production efficiency, and reduce rework costs.

Measurement and sizing

Machine vision systems can accurately measure the dimensions of objects and materials using imaging algorithms. This can help reduce manual labor and improve accuracy for precision measurements.

Image recognition

Machine vision systems can accurately identify objects or images using imaging algorithms. This can be used for facial recognition, object classification, and visual navigation.

Tracking and locating

Machine vision systems are used to track and locate objects. Using imaging algorithms, machine vision systems can follow and find objects in a given area. This can be used for security applications or to guide robots to specific objects or places in a given environment.

Industrial automation

Industrial automation uses computers and other technology to monitor, control, and optimize manufacturing processes in many industries. Machine vision is an essential technology for industrial automation, as it can be used to inspect and identify objects, read bar codes and other labels, measure parts and components, and verify the accuracy and quality of products.

Machine vision systems can automate processes such as assembly lines, ensuring each product is correctly assembled and meets the required specifications. This can improve the efficiency and accuracy of production and reduce the costs associated with manual labor.

Medical diagnostics

Machine vision is increasingly used in medical diagnostics, particularly for providing more accurate and timely diagnoses of diseases and conditions. Machine vision systems can analyze medical images such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans to detect abnormalities, diagnose diseases, and monitor progress over time.

How to Select a Machine Vision Provider

Expertise

When selecting a machine vision provider, businesses should look for a team with a proven track record of success. This means finding a provider with extensive experience in the field and a deep understanding of the technology and applications.

It’s essential to have confidence in the provider’s technical expertise, as this will play a significant role in project success. Businesses should look for a provider that has successfully implemented projects similar to theirs and has a portfolio of successful deployments.

Flexibility

Machine vision technology can be used in various ways, so finding a provider that can adapt to the company’s specific needs is essential. Businesses should look for a provider willing to customize solutions to meet their exact requirements and can scale up or down depending on a project’s demands.

Cost

Cost is always an essential factor when selecting a machine vision provider. Companies should be sure to understand the provider’s pricing structure clearly and ensure the cost is within their budget. They should also ask about any additional costs associated with the project, such as setup fees or training costs.

Support

Machine vision projects can be complex and require ongoing support and maintenance. Businesses should look for a provider that offers comprehensive support before and after the project is complete. They should also ensure the provider offers 24/7 technical support in case of any issues.

Reputation

Before selecting a machine vision provider, businesses should take some time to research the provider’s reputation in the industry. Online reviews and asking around for feedback from other customers will help to better understand the provider’s reliability and level of service.