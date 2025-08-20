eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Most Americans now see artificial intelligence as a threat to their livelihoods, with 71% fearing it could permanently wipe out jobs.

The findings come from a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, which shows widespread anxiety across the US as AI threatens job security and challenges the future of employment.

The widening gap between AI hype and worker fears

The Reuters/Ipsos survey, which polled 4,446 American adults online in August, found a clear majority fears artificial intelligence could “put people out of work permanently.” That anxiety reflects a growing concern that job losses may outweigh the opportunities created by the technology.

Industry groups remain more upbeat. The World Economic Forum estimates that 92 million jobs worldwide could be displaced by 2030, but 170 million new ones will be created in their place. The promise of new opportunities underscores the optimism driving corporate adoption, even as public fears mount.

Which jobs are already under threat?

Additional research highlights the jobs most at risk. A Microsoft study found language-heavy work, including writing, teaching, translation, and editing, already overlaps heavily with generative AI.

Entry-level white-collar work is also drawing warnings. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has stated that as many as half of these roles could disappear within five years, while other experts caution that the career ladder for younger workers may be “eviscerated.”

Productivity gains for companies, uncertainty for workers

While most Americans voice fears of job loss, companies are moving quickly to integrate AI into everyday operations. Salesforce, for instance, has reported that automation handles nearly half of its workload.

Employers are also planning for workforce reductions. The World Economic Forum estimates that 40% of firms expect to shrink staff where AI can automate tasks.

As companies celebrate efficiency, employees see only the risk of layoffs.

The future of job loss is already here

For many workers, displacement is no longer a distant projection. An analysis published on SSRN estimated that 76,440 jobs have already been cut in 2025 as employers turn to AI tools.

At the same time, Gallup data shows that while 44% of employees report AI is already being used in their workplace, only 22% say leadership has explained how it will be applied. The lack of clarity leaves many workers unsure whether AI will help them keep their jobs or replace them.

The result is a workforce already facing cuts without a clear roadmap, echoing the widespread anxiety captured in the poll.

AI unease isn’t limited to the workplace

Concerns raised in the Reuters/Ipsos survey extended beyond employment, with 77% of Americans saying they fear artificial intelligence could be used to incite political chaos and nearly 50% saying they oppose its role in selecting military targets.

Another 61% worried about the strain on electricity, while about 66% saw a risk that people might trade human relationships for AI companions.

For many, the risks of AI extend as far as its reach.

