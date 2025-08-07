eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Google has announced a $1 billion, three-year initiative to bring advanced artificial intelligence tools and training programs to college students across the US. The initiative, revealed on Wednesday by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, includes free access to the company’s most advanced AI offerings, along with funding to support education programs and career training in AI-related fields.

“We’re making our most advanced AI tools available to them for free,” Pichai wrote in the announcement. “We’re also providing $1 billion to support AI education and job training programs and research in the U.S. This includes making our AI and career training free for every college student in America through our AI for Education Accelerator.”

New tools focus on tutoring and interactive learning

In addition to free tools, Google is introducing an AI-powered feature called Guided Learning, designed to support deeper understanding. Unlike standard chatbots, Guided Learning is meant to act as a tutor, not just a source of answers.

It “acts as a learning companion guiding you with questions and step-by-step support instead of just giving you the answer,” Pichai explained in his post. He added that the model was created with input from students, educators, and learning scientists.

Google highlights that the tool is especially helpful for subjects like math, writing, and test preparation, offering support through visual and interactive content such as videos, quizzes, and images.

Why Google is betting big on AI education

Pichai shared that his career was shaped by access to technology in grad school.

“Having regular access to computers in grad school changed my life and led me on the path to Google,” he said. “It’s my hope that bringing the best AI tools to college students will open up new worlds for them, too.”

Beyond personal impact, the company views AI education as a critical step toward preparing students for an AI-driven job market.

“Knowing how to use this technology will serve these students well as they transition to the world of work,” he added.

While many schools are eager to integrate AI into classrooms, concerns about cheating and over-reliance on technology persist. Google’s Senior VP James Manyika acknowledged these concerns but said the company is working with educators to find the right balance.

“We’re hoping to learn together with these institutions about how best to use these tools,” Manyika told Reuters. “The insights could help shape future product decisions.”

Big tech’s race to dominate AI in schools

Google is one of several tech giants intensifying efforts to embed AI into academic environments. Microsoft has pledged $4 billion for global AI education programs, and other companies like OpenAI and Amazon are expanding their school-focused AI tools.

For these companies, establishing early relationships with students could lead to long-term adoption as they enter the workforce.

Google says more than 100 universities have already enrolled in the initiative, including the University of Michigan, Ohio State, and the University of North Carolina. The company is encouraging all accredited nonprofit colleges and universities in the US to apply for participation.From lecture halls to large language models — AI is changing how students learn. See how universities are grappling with the growing influence of artificial intelligence in education.