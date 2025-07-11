eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Microsoft is launching a $4 billion initiative to train 20 million people in artificial intelligence skills through a new global program called Elevate. The effort, announced by company President Brad Smith, is part of Microsoft’s commitment to “put people first” as AI becomes more integrated into work and education.

The tech titan described the program as a centralized platform for its technology support, donations, and training across schools, colleges, and nonprofits. Through the Elevate Academy, it plans to deliver AI literacy at scale, including offerings like “Hour of AI” and partnerships with educators and labor unions.

A unified platform for Microsoft’s AI training

Microsoft Elevate consolidates the company’s nonprofit and education initiatives into a single operational framework, replacing both its Philanthropies division and Tech for Social Impact team. It combines funding, cloud infrastructure, and AI tools to expand access to training and technology.

The $4 billion will be allocated over five years through a mix of grants, software, and computing resources for K–12 schools, community colleges, and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Massive training effort for in-demand AI credentials

As part of its credentialing plan, Microsoft is introducing the Elevate Academy, a program to reach millions of learners in just two years. It will offer structured learning across a spectrum of competencies, from digital basics to advanced technical instruction.

Course content will run through LinkedIn Learning and GitHub, two platforms already used within professional and developer communities.

The academy serves as a centerpiece delivery channel, combining investment and infrastructure with partnerships and events to help learners earn industry-recognized certifications.

National and local partners help execute large-scale rollout

Microsoft is working with education nonprofits, labor groups, and government bodies to scale rollout..

“Hour of AI,” developed with Code.org, introduces younger students to foundational concepts through short-form instruction. A summer skilling series extends access outside the school year.

Labor unions are also involved in workforce development, including the National Academy for AI Instruction and courses across the building trades. In Germany, Microsoft is partnering with North Rhine-Westphalia for better regional programs.

Aligning training with public and institutional standards

To support policy alignment, Microsoft is working with public agencies to integrate AI skills into national education systems. It has also partnered with the United Nations, the Vatican, and academic institutions to promote responsible use and ethical standards in AI learning.

These collaborations build on Microsoft’s long-standing involvement in digital literacy and public education initiatives, now carried forward under Elevate’s global scope.

Technology with purpose, training with intent

Microsoft maintains that technology should augment human potential rather than replace it. Elevate reflects that view by focusing on skills amplifying judgment, creativity, and contribution.

Work, the company argues, is deeply tied to identity and dignity, a principle it says must guide how artificial intelligence is developed and deployed. Elevate carries that outlook forward, linking digital learning to values about the role of work in people’s lives.

Another way Microsoft is supporting AI training is by giving $12.5 million in funding to the National Academy for AI Instruction, which the American Federation of Teachers is launching this fall.