Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new AI lab at Meta focused on building artificial superintelligence. And he’s handpicking the team himself.

According to reports from The New York Times and Bloomberg, Zuckerberg has entered what insiders call “founder mode,” taking direct control over the lab’s formation. The CEO’s intensified involvement comes as Meta reorganizes its AI efforts, investing billions and bringing in key figures to help the company leap ahead in the race to surpass human intelligence.

What we know so far about Meta’s superintelligence lab

Meta’s Superintelligence Lab is part of a broader shakeup of the company’s AI priorities, with Zuckerberg taking personal control and choosing who joins. People with direct knowledge told The New York Times that he’s offering seven- to nine-figure compensation to bring in top researchers.

In Bloomberg’s coverage, sources say that Zuckerberg’s ambition is for Meta to surpass other tech companies in developing artificial general intelligence (AGI). Should Meta reach this milestone, he intends to roll out the technology across the company’s platforms and AI tools, including the Meta chatbot.

Meta brings Scale AI into the fold

Meta is in talks to make a multi-billion-dollar investment in Scale AI as part of the formation of the new superintelligence lab. Alexandr Wang, founder and CEO of the company, will join the initiative and take on a significant role, bringing experience in large-scale AI infrastructure and data operations.

Scale AI, founded in 2016, has collaborated with leading AI firms such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Cohere, and has expanded into enterprise and government projects. The deal will also transfer additional Scale AI staff to Meta, marking one of the tech giant’s biggest outside investments.

Outpaced and frustrated

Zuckerberg’s frustration with the underwhelming rollout of Llama 4 and delayed product launches has reportedly driven him to take personal control of building a new elite team. He’s personally reaching out to AI researchers and engineers, hosting private meetings at home, and assembling his own shortlist of high-caliber candidates.To stay closely involved, the CEO has also moved new hires near his workspace at Menlo Park and created a WhatsApp group called “Recruiting Party” for senior leaders to coordinate around the clock. His goal is to recruit about 50 specialists, including a new head of AI research, and accelerate Meta’s progress in artificial intelligence.