AI video creation just got a major upgrade.

Earlier this week, Microsoft Bing unveiled Bing Video Creator, its newest application tool. The generative AI video creator can transform text prompts into short videos. It will be offered as a free feature within Bing applications powered by OpenAI’s Sora.

With Video Creator, Microsoft officially joins the likes of other tech giants, including Google and Meta, in offering AI video generation services. The Bing Video Creator with Sora is the next evolution of Microsoft’s generative AI offerings, following the release of the original Bing Image Creator and Copilot.

“Bing Video Creator represents our efforts to democratize the power of AI video generation,” the Bing team said in a blog post. “We believe creativity should be effortless and accessible to help you satisfy your answer-seeking process.”

The feature is available on the free Bing Mobile App for iOS (Apple iPhone and App Store) and Android (Google Play Store) worldwide, excluding China and Russia. It will soon be available on desktop and within Copilot Search.

What does Bing Video Creator do?

Bing Video Creator is capable of generating five-second-long videos in portrait mode. Formats in 9:16 and horizontal 16:9 will soon be available.

Users can choose between Fast and Standard generation speeds, queue up to three videos simultaneously, and receive a notification when the generation process is complete.

Once the video is created, it is stored for up to 90 days, during which users have the option to download the video, copy and share it via a direct link, or share it via email or social media platforms.

Microsoft grants users unlimited “Standard” generations, which can take hours to process, and 10 free “fast” generations that produce videos in just a few minutes. Users who want to create additional videos quickly can purchase new fast generations by exchanging 100 Microsoft Rewards points.

Microsoft Bing and OpenAI

The announcement that Sora will power the Bing Video Creator comes as a welcome surprise to consumers, considering Sora was previously only available to paid subscribers of the OpenAI and ChatGPT platforms.

To leverage Sora’s AI video generation on these platforms, users must purchase a subscription to ChatGPT Plus at $20 per month or a Pro subscription at $200 per month.