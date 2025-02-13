eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Monday.com has unveiled its AI Vision for 2025, a comprehensive strategy designed to empower businesses of all sizes through innovative artificial intelligence solutions. The company plans to integrate AI seamlessly into its multi-product platform, offering both non-technical users and large enterprises the tools needed to drive operational efficiency and competitive advantage.

Monday.com’s three pillars of AI innovation

At the heart of Monday.com’s AI strategy lie three key pillars: AI blocks, product power-ups, and the digital workforce.

AI blocks deliver modular, customizable AI actions that allow teams to analyze data, extract insights, and streamline decision-making without requiring specialized technical skills.

deliver modular, customizable AI actions that allow teams to analyze data, extract insights, and streamline decision-making without requiring specialized technical skills. Product power-ups embed advanced AI capabilities directly into Monday.com’s suite, enhancing functions from resource management and predictive risk analysis to CRM automation and real-time service resolution.

embed advanced AI capabilities directly into Monday.com’s suite, enhancing functions from resource management and predictive risk analysis to CRM automation and real-time service resolution. The digital workforce, a scalable team of AI agents, is engineered to work continuously, tackling tasks such as project risk assessment and unlocking stalled sales. Notably, the upcoming Monday Expert, scheduled for launch in March, will assist new users, guide task execution, and operate autonomously to boost productivity.

Monday is expanding access to intelligent automation

Monday.com’s AI Vision focuses on democratizing access to cutting-edge technology. The company offers a flexible pricing model that includes 500 free AI credits per month on every plan, enabling small and mid-market businesses to experiment with AI at no additional cost. For organizations with greater needs, scalable credit packages range from starter packs to enterprise-level buckets of up to 250,000 credits.

This transparent approach is designed to empower more than 245,000 customers to adopt AI solutions that drive operational improvements and spur innovation. As of the end of FY24, users have executed nearly 10 million AI actions — a figure that has almost tripled quarter-over-quarter — highlighting the platform’s growing impact across various industries.

Industry impact and future growth

Monday.com’s announcement marks a significant step toward embedding AI into everyday business operations. By focusing on innovation, accessibility, and scalability, the company is setting a new standard for how organizations harness artificial intelligence. This AI Vision is expected to transform workflows, accelerate decision-making, and ultimately redefine productivity in the digital era.

As Monday.com leads the next wave of AI-driven transformation, industry experts and customers alike will be watching closely as its new capabilities begin to reshape business operations around the globe.

