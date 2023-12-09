Generative AI app builders are a great way to create powerful applications quickly and easily. Discover the best generative AI app builders.

Generative AI app builders offer businesses a simple way to design, develop, and deploy AI-powered applications. These app builders eliminate the need for manual coding, reducing development time and cost.

The process of selecting the best generative AI app builder can be daunting and overwhelming – the market is crowded. So we did the hard work for you by reviewing the available tools and curating a list of the best generative AI application builders, including their features, pros and cons, and pricing, to help you determine the best option for your business.

Top Generative AI App Builder: Comparison Chart

Here is a head-to-head comparison table of the best generative AI app builders.

Best for Supported platform App analytics Free plan Starting price Appy Pie Ease of use Android, iOS Yes No $16 per app per month Mobincube Affordability Android, iOS Yes Yes €4.99 per month AppSheet Advanced features Android, iOS Yes Limited $5 per user per month Zoho Creator Creating business intelligence and analytics app Android, iOS, Zoho cloud, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, on premise server Yes No $12 per user per month Mendix Building complex business apps Android, iPhone, Web Yes Yes €50 per month Pico Small business owners Web app Yes Yes $29 per month Softr Extensive customization iOS, Android, Web app Yes Yes $59 per month Bubble Creating full stack data-driven web applications Web app Yes Yes but very limited $32 per month

Top 8 Generative AI App Builders

Appy Pie: Best for Ease of Use

Appy Pie is a no-code generative AI app development platform. It enables you to create applications and websites without coding or technical skills. With a simple drag-and-drop interface, you can easily design and customize your app or website.

Appy Pie’s generative AI capabilities allow you to generate images, logos, and artwork for your app or website, as the platform design interface offers numerous generative AI capabilities, such as an artificial intelligence text-to-image generator, an AI text-to-logo generator, an AI photo enhancer, an AI NFT generator.

Additionally, the platform offers an extensive collection of AI-generated templates like posters, cards, and other business graphic design templates to enable you to fast track your app development process. In short, this menu of tools means that Appy Pie clearly earns its “easy to use” reputation.

Appy Pie also offers enterprise features, like tools for creating workflow automation with Salesforce and Slack, and with Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Push notification capability. Basic and Gold plans only support Android platform. Does not require coding experience. Limited support for basic plan users. Multilingual. Discounts available for military, government, nonprofits, schools, universities, and students.

Pricing

The company offers a 7-day free trial.

Basic: $16 per app per month billed monthly or $14 per app per month billed annually.

$16 per app per month billed monthly or $14 per app per month billed annually. Gold: $36 per app per month billed monthly or $30 per app per month billed annually.

$36 per app per month billed monthly or $30 per app per month billed annually. Platinum: $60 per app per month billed monthly or $50 per app per month billed annually.

$60 per app per month billed monthly or $50 per app per month billed annually. Enterprise: Contact the company for pricing details.

Features

App analytics with Google Analytics.

Supported platforms include Android and iOS.

Regulatory-compliant – PCI DSS.

Integration with third-party apps.

Support up to 30 languages, including Spanish, Arabic, French, and Hindi.

Mobincube: Best for Affordability

With Mobincube, you can create and publish your mobile apps without coding knowledge. The platform provides a drag-and-drop interface and a range of templates and design elements to help you build and customize your apps based on your business needs.

Mobincube offers features for adding functionality to existing apps, such as integration with third-party services, push notifications, and in-app purchases. You can publish apps built on this platform on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The best part – for those with a limited budget – is that Mobincube’s free plan offers extensive app building functionality. However, this AI app builder doesn’t have a reputation for enabling the creation of the most advanced designs; it appears to prioritize affordability over top-level functionality.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Offers a free plan that includes unlimited app building. Your app’s Monthly Active Users (MAU) is capped with each plan. Intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Limited support channels. Unlimited storage.

Pricing

Free forever plan.

S: €4.99 per month or €15.96 per quarter or €35.88 per year.

€4.99 per month or €15.96 per quarter or €35.88 per year. M: €14.99 per month or €51.96 per quarter or €119.88 per year.

€14.99 per month or €51.96 per quarter or €119.88 per year. L: €29.99 per month or €99.96 per quarter or €239.76 per year.

€29.99 per month or €99.96 per quarter or €239.76 per year. XL: €69.99 per month or €239.96 per quarter or €599.88 per year.

€69.99 per month or €239.96 per quarter or €599.88 per year. XXL: €149.99 per month or €519.96 per quarter or €1,199.88 per year.

Features

Users can add multimedia, such as videos, images and audio.

It supports push notifications and in-app purchases.

Supports monetization via advertisement.

Online store.

Navigation bars.

Ability to add Google Maps to your app.

Google AppSheet: Best for Advanced Features

AppSheet has enabled the creation of over 4.5 million apps by users worldwide. It uses AI technology to generate app features automatically, based on user requirements and customizations.

While AppSheet offers some automation and machine learning features, it is primarily focused on providing a no-code development environment that enables you to create apps that can understand and respond intelligently to user inputs. This ability to interact intelligently allows the platform to create many advanced features, like those that include interoperability.

Indeed, this AI app platform is very strong when it comes to interoperability: AppSheet apps can connect to hosted Excel files, Google Sheets, Google Drive, Cloud SQL, Apigee, Azure SQL, AWS, Salesforce objects, Smartsheet, and OData.

AppSheet naturally benefits from being owned by Google. The company’s extensive expertise in AI and vast resources should keep this AI app building platform well supported going forward.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Advanced authentication (Active Directory, Okta, Cognito, OpenID connect). Starter and Core plans lack priority support. User activity tracking. Customer support can be improved. Optical Character Recognition (OCR). Moderately priced.

Pricing

Unlimited-time free trial for up to 10 users.

Starter: $5 per user per month.

$5 per user per month. Core: $10 per user per month.

$10 per user per month. Enterprise Standard: Custom quote.

Custom quote. Enterprise Plus: Custom quote.

Features

Duet AI for app creation.

Manage users with role-based security, authentication, and usage reports.

Capture rich data using forms, barcodes, locations, signatures, and photos.

Send and automate email, SMS, and push notifications.

Add machine learning models like intelligent document processing and OCR to your app.

Zoho Creator: Best for Creating Business Intelligence and Analytics Apps

With Zoho Creator, users can create applications for various business purposes, such as data collection, workflow management, customer relationship management, and project management.

Zoho’s overall business strategy is based on an integrated suite of apps, in which every app is part of a connected ecosystem. Consequently, the AI app builder offers features like forms, reports, dashboards, workflows, and integrations with other Zoho apps and third-party services. Zoho Creator enables app deployment to various platforms, including web, mobile (iOS and Android), and tablets.

Ultimately, Zoho is geared for a business audience, and so its AI app building functionality includes the ability to create BI and data analytics apps. While this offers major potential, it also means that getting the most out of this AI app builder will require some training in data discovery and data analytics.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Multilingual. Standard and Professional plans ]lack integration capability. Multi-experience deployment – deploy apps on web/mobile/tablet. Business intelligence and analytics capabilities are available for Enterprise plan users. Offers up to 250 ready-to-use AI models.

Pricing

Offers a 15-day free trial.

Standard: $12 per user per month, billed month-to-month or $8 per user per month, billed annually.

$12 per user per month, billed month-to-month or $8 per user per month, billed annually. Professional: $30 per user per month, billed month-to-month or $20 per user per month, billed annually.

$30 per user per month, billed month-to-month or $20 per user per month, billed annually. Enterprise: $37 per user per month, billed month-to-month or $25 per user per month, billed annually.

$37 per user per month, billed month-to-month or $25 per user per month, billed annually. Flex: Custom quote.

Features

AI-assisted migration tools.

Data visualization using cross-functional analytics.

Integration with 600+ third-party apps.

Auto language translation.

Mendix: Best for Building Complex Business Apps

If you want to create a simple mobile app or a complex enterprise-level application, Mendix positions itself as a one-stop solution that combines the power of low-code development with agile methodologies that can be used by the enterprise.

Mendix excels at enabling citizen and professional developers to collaborate and build applications quickly. It offers a full suite of low-code tools that enable fast and relatively easy assembly of AI apps with minimal coding skills.

Additionally, the platform offers upper level functionality. The platform stands out for its collaboration capability – each app lives in its own central project space with a wide variety of tools. The menu includes sophisticated tools for building collaboration, agile project management, backlog management, feedback management, and DevOps. Mendix use cases include applications for process automation and legacy modernization.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Intelligent process automation capability. Deployment features cost extra. Automated quality monitoring. Limited support for Free, Basic and Standard plans. Agile project management. No-code/citizen development.

Pricing

Free: Limited functionality, as your app will only run for a few hours before shutting down.

Limited functionality, as your app will only run for a few hours before shutting down. Basic: Starts at €50 per month. 5 users included plus €10 per user per app per month.

Starts at €50 per month. 5 users included plus €10 per user per app per month. Standard: Starts at €800 per month. 5 users included plus €10 per user per app per month.

Starts at €800 per month. 5 users included plus €10 per user per app per month. Premium: Custom quote.

Features

Enables you to collaborate with other developers using Git-based version control.

Deploy to any cloud, on-premise environment, or edge device.

Supports integrations with your existing data sources and services through various industry-standard protocols — REST, SOAP, MQTT, JDBC, ODBC, BAPI, OPC, and OData.

Pico: Best for Small Business Owners

Pico is a GPT4-powered “text-to-app” platform developed by WhimsyWorks. It allows you to convert natural language into code, enabling the creation of web applications using just plain English text – so it’s the ultimate in ease of use.

The engine underneath Pico is ChatGPT-4, so this app builder is fully equipped to generate content based on a large language model. Plus the resulting apps can be built into any web site.

Pico excels in understanding and interpreting user input. This AI app builder aims to democratize web development and empower non-technical users to create their own applications. To support that goal, it offers enough functionality for a small business owner – you can build tools to streamline business operations or develop lead generation use cases. Yet the AI app builder’s simplicity means it can function well on a small business budget.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Fully customizable with just natural language. Pico doesn’t support native mobile apps. Offers built-in analytics for MetaGPT and Chatbot apps. The platform doesn’t support fully custom backends yet.

Pricing

Try: Up to 4 apps (or 4 iterations total).

Up to 4 apps (or 4 iterations total). Pro: $29 per month or $240 per year.

$29 per month or $240 per year. Premium: $49 per month or $390 per year. Limited to 2,000 image generations per month.

$49 per month or $390 per year. Limited to 2,000 image generations per month. Business: $129 per month or $990 per year. 5,000 image generations per month.

For the Premium and Business tiers, additional images are billed at $0.80 per 100 images.

Features

Private apps – you can add password protection to any app, so it’s only accessible to people you give access to.

Pico supports the full app lifecycle, from prototyping, creation, iteration to launch and usage tracking.

Offers up to 10 custom domains.

Softr: Best for Extensive Customization

Like many tools in the AI sector, Softr allows you to enter text prompts to generate an app – so you don’t need advanced technical skills to create relatively advanced apps. For instance, you can enter a prompt and it will generate the website copy as well as images for you.

You can customize your app in the Softr Studio – a visual interface and a drag-and-drop builder that allows you to create and design your applications easily by selecting elements, adding content, and customizing features.

Softr also offers various templates and integrations with other popular tools and services, making it a versatile platform for creating different types of applications, such as membership sites, directories, marketplaces, and job portals. Indeed, with the menu of options available, Softr enables a remarkable array of variation and customization.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Application history. Extra collaborators cost $10 per month and extra custom domain costs $13 per month. Downloadable mobile app (PWA). Priority support is limited to Business and Enterprise plan users. Live chat support.

Pricing

Free: No cost for up to 5 internal and 100 external app users.

No cost for up to 5 internal and 100 external app users. Basic: $59 per month or $49 per month billed yearly. Support up to 5 collaborators.

$59 per month or $49 per month billed yearly. Support up to 5 collaborators. Professional: $167 per month or $139 per month billed yearly. Support up to 10 collaborators.

$167 per month or $139 per month billed yearly. Support up to 10 collaborators. Business: $323 per month or $269 per month billed yearly. Support up to 15 collaborators.

$323 per month or $269 per month billed yearly. Support up to 15 collaborators. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Features

Supported data sources include Airtable, Google Sheets, and SmartSuite.

Several data visualization options – Charts, Calendar, Inbox, Kanban, Calendar, and Org chart.

Image, logo, favicon uploading, plus video embedding (Youtube, Vimeo).

100+ pre-built blocks.

Custom form builder.

Bubble: Best for Creating Full-Stack Data-Driven Web Applications

Like many tools in this sector, Bubble enables you to create interactive, multi-user apps for desktop and mobile web browsers without coding. It offers a drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of pre-built templates and plugins, making it easy to build and customize your app.

In contrast with lighter weight AI app builders, Bubble also offers powerful backend capabilities, allowing you to store and retrieve data, send emails and integrate with external APIs. With Bubble, you can create anything from simple landing pages to complex web applications that include features like user authentication, payment processing, and automatic app text translation functionality.

In sum, Bubble offers a powerful combination of low code development with full-stack capability. While the casual user could enjoy building with Bubble, this AI app builder has the robust qualities of a true enterprise tool.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Advanced DDoS protection. Limited file storage. Multilingual. Server log retention is limited to 20 days max. You can integrate your Bubble app with Stripe and Braintree for payment processing. Supports up to 40 collaborators. Bubble has an impressive 3.1 billion page views per year.

Pricing

Free: Limited functionalities.

Limited functionalities. Starter: $32 per month billed month-to-month or $29 per month billed annually.

$32 per month billed month-to-month or $29 per month billed annually. Growth: $134 per month billed month-to-month or $119 per month billed annually.

$134 per month billed month-to-month or $119 per month billed annually. Team: $399 per month billed month-to-month or $349 per month billed annually.

$399 per month billed month-to-month or $349 per month billed annually. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Features

Apps come with a ready-made user management system.

Bubble supports 80+ international languages.

Version control and backups.

Allows you to manage SEO by setting meta tags, customizing URL text and titles, and generating sitemaps.

How to Choose the Best Generative AI App Builder Software for Your Business

While many generative AI application builders on the market advertise themselves as the best app builder, the popular saying “not all that glitters is gold” holds true here: the market for AI app builders offers exceptionally wide variation in approach and capacity. That is why we carefully curated the list of top-tier tools for various user types and use cases.

Our analysis found that Zoho Creator and Mendix are the best options for creating complex business apps, while Softr and Pico are solid options for non-technical people, as they allow them to use natural language inputs to build AI-powered apps. Bubble is a top AI app builder for low code and full-stack development.

The best generative AI app builder for your business will depend on your specific requirements, target audience, and required features and capabilities – and the apps change rapidly, so be aware of that.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

We answered the most commonly asked questions to help you determine the best generative AI app builder for your company.

What is the best generative AI app builder?

There is no single best generative AI app builder, as the best option for you depends on your needs. Our list analyzed the top-rated generative AI application builders for different business categories. Ultimately, you may want to use (or at least try) several tools over a variety of work sessions to learn the sector and find your way to the best option.

Can a generative AI app builder replace human developers?

No, a generative AI app builder is not intended to replace human developers. It is designed to help non-technical and business users create apps without coding experience. In fact, a developer can create more advanced applications with these tools.

Are generative AI app builders suitable for all types of applications?

Generative AI app builders can be used for various applications, but their effectiveness may vary depending on the complexity and requirements of the specific app. As you’ve seen in the list above, some AI app builders are far more capable than others.

Bottom Line: Generative AI App Builders

Generative AI app builders are still emerging, and their capabilities and maturity vary enormously. Some app builders have advanced features and produce high-quality results, while others are still in the early stages and may have limitations. Researching and evaluating different tools is essential to find the AI app builder that aligns with your specific app development needs.

