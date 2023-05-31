GPT4 and ELMAR are both artificial intelligence tools that help companies perform important tasks. But which one is best for your business's purposes?

GPT4 is the latest version of ChatGPT, the popular AI-based chatbot that can also be used to generate basic computer code. It was developed by OpenAI and is now incorporated into Bing and other Microsoft products.

ELMAR is a large language model (LLM) that enables businesses to create sophisticated chatbots. Developed by Got It AI, it emphasizes secure, on-premises AI and is carving out a specific niche where it looks to be competitive with ChatGPT and others. Yet ELMAR is even newer than ChatGPT in the marketplace.

Let’s examine the similarities and the differences between GPT4 and ELMAR across a range of different criteria.

Quick Comparison: GPT vs. ELMAR

GPT4 ELMAR Chatbot functions Good Good Image Interpretation Good Missing Parameters analyzed Trillions from the web Limited data sets Integration Good Good Security Poor Very good Pricing $20 a month, plus additional fees for volume used. Not available

GPT4 vs. ELMAR: Feature Comparison

GPT is an abbreviation for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, a form of advanced artificial intelligence (AI). GPT4 simulates thought by using a neural network machine learning model trained based upon a vast trove of data gathered from the internet.

The ChatGPT AI-powered language model was developed by OpenAI. It was trained to be able to generate human-like text responses to a given prompt. It answers questions, can converse with users on a variety of topics, and even generate creative writing pieces.

As such, GPT4 goes far beyond being a chatbot. It can create documents and articles and solve problems. GPT4 can also do image interpretation using multimodal language AI models. This enables it to build websites based on sketches, and suggest recipes based on a photo.

GPT4 can perform complex tasks. It has achieved some success with basic computer programming duties, but it ventures well beyond that into territory such as drawing up simple lawsuits, creating elementary computer games, passing exams, checking for plagiarism, generating written content, summarizing documentation, highlighting key passages within text and translating dozens of languages.

ELMAR is short for Enterprise Language Model Architecture. It styles itself as an enterprise-ready language model that enables businesses to create sophisticated chatbots that can communicate with customers or internal stakeholders in a natural and engaging way.

It is designed to be fine-tuned for specific use cases. The latest iteration includes a TruthChecker which is a post-processor that helps to compare responses generated by other language models to flag potentially incorrect, misleading or incomplete answers and AI hallucinations.

There are also preprocessors that add more security and can filter out unwanted data or mask personal data. ELMAR is aimed at specific and narrowly defined data sets. It has been used successfully with the knowledge bases of Zendesk and Confluence. Hence, it doesn’t try to compete with GPT4 as a way to “analyze the internet.”

GPT4 wins on breadth of features and capabilities, as it is far more than a chatbot.

GPT4 vs. ELMAR: Chatbot Functions

GPT4 is used a lot in chatbot applications to automate customer service, answer FAQs, and engage in conversation with users. It can respond conversationally by tapping into a comprehensive set of online text, as well as news items, novels, websites, and more.

Overall, GPT4 does a good job of analyzing information, evaluating online behavior, and even making product recommendations as part of the online sales and upselling process. Automation features extend to appointment scheduling, reservations, payment processing, queries about shipping schedules, order progress, product returns, product and service availability, and more, with a good level of accuracy.

ELMAR can be looked upon as a much more focused chatbot than GPT4. It can be fine-tuned to produce task-specific custom models that reside on-premises for security or data privacy purposes. Further, it doesn’t need to use third-party APIs, which provides additional enhancement to the security posture and eliminates the possibility of a surge in inference costs, which can happen on other AI models. ELMARs’ pre-processing and post-processing features catch and filter out wrong answers and hallucinations.

GPT4 wins as a broad chatbot. ELMAR wins for on-premises and highly security-conscious use cases.

GPT4 vs. ELMAR: Accuracy of Response

GPT4 can be prone to error based on assumptions made on data that may not be current. But most of the time it is accurate. It got into hot water with a few strange responses to queries and one or two completely wrong answers.

Fortunately, each new version gets better. GPT4 added a greater degree of accuracy over ChatGPT. OpenAI stated that GPT4 is 82% less likely to respond to requests for content that OpenAI does not allow than its predecessor, and 60% less likely to invent answers. But don’t expect it to be perfect. That includes coding. Its programming output should always be verified by human eyes.

Accuracy is a big advantage of ELMAR. Many large language models hallucinate and cannot be trusted for mission-critical applications. ELMAR surrounds the core LLM model with pre-processing and post-processing features to minimize unpredictability and inaccuracy. Its TruthChecker, for example, can spot problematic or incorrect responses. When used, it takes the hallucination rate of ELMAR from 14% to 1.4%. Per numbers from Got It AI, GPT4 has a hallucination rate of 8.4%. These accuracy features enhance the reliability of chatbot interactions.

ELMAR wins on accuracy.

GPT4 vs. ELMAR: Integration

GPT4 comes out of the open source community. It can be plugged into other applications to generate responses via an API. Plugins are becoming available, including those for the likes of Kayak, Expedia, OpenTable, Slack and Shopify, with more on the way. It is also integrated with a lot of different programming languages.

The ELMAR LLM can be integrated with any knowledge base for dialog-based chatbot Q&A applications but is not integrated with that vast database known as the internet.

Both integrate well, but perhaps GPT4 has much broader integration capabilities across the cloud and the web. ELMAR wins for localized integration on-premises.

GPT4 vs. ELMAR: Security

GPT4 hasn’t really had much attention on security to date. Developers using it are expected to build in their own security features.

ELMAR, on the other hand, is all about security and data privacy. Those deploying it can take advantage of many features to secure their language model architecture against attacks. Its models are deployed within the enterprise security envelope and are under the full control of the business. There is no going to the cloud or the web for answers and potentially exposing applications to attack.

Users can also set policies to remove data such as personally identifiable information (PII) so that unauthorized internal users only get to see the information they need. For those that need AI chat but need to avoid information exposure by linking to third-party applications, ELMAR is a good solution.

ELMAR is the clear winner on security and data privacy.

GPT4 vs. ELMAR: Pricing

GPT4 has a basic version available for free but the main ChatGPT Plus version costs roughly $20/month. Those subscribing gain access to ChatGPT at peak times, faster responses, and priority access to new features and improvements.

On top of the basic subscription, there is a pricing scale per 1,000 tokens (chunks of words). 1,000 tokens comes out to about 750 words of material. Costs range from 3 cents to 6 cents per 1,000 tokens for prompts, and another 6 to 12 cents per thousand once finished. The higher rate provides access to a larger set of contextual data.

Unfortunately, ELMAR pricing isn’t publicly available. The company does say that it runs using commodity hardware. Not only does this ensure that sensitive data does not leave the premises, it is also said to keep costs low. But there are no specifics available. In any case, ELMAR remains in the testing phase and so an announcement about pricing should come once it is broadly released.

GPT4 wins on pricing until such times as ELMAR releases its rates.

GPT4 vs. ELMAR: Bottom Line

GPT4 uses a transformer-based architecture as part of a neural network that handles sequential data. Although the data it draws from may be a little dated at times, GPT4 seems to perform okay in coding, and does a very good job on chat, language translation, answering questions, and understanding images. It can even determine why a joke is funny.

Overall, ELMAR offers an attractive value proposition for businesses looking to leverage an AI chatbot that is secure and keeps data private. As it runs on commodity hardware internally and doesn’t use third-party APIs, it looks like a no-brainer to organizations with highly sensitive data and strict security needs. But remember that ELMAR is still in the testing phase. Got It AI is running enterprise pilots, which are being used to improve ELMAR’s speed, accuracy and cost-effectiveness. So, it has a way to go before it can be considered a viable alternative to GPT4.

