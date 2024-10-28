eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence is a highly competitive field, and breaking into it requires a strategic approach. Beginners can seek out and earn certifications to learn the relevant skills needed to excel in the industry and demonstrate their understanding of core AI areas. Mastering how to craft and use prompts effectively is one of the first steps you can take to start exploring various AI tools and models, and the easiest way to get experience in prompt engineering is by enrolling in short, free online courses intended for beginners.

I evaluated a number of courses to see how they compared. Here are my picks for the six top free prompt engineering certifications for beginners:

Best Free Prompt Engineering Course: Comparison Chart

The chart below summarizes the certifying body, duration, use cases, and support solutions for the top six free prompt engineering courses for beginners. To choose which suits your interests and professional goals, continue reading for more detailed information.

Top 6 Free Prompt Engineering Courses for Beginners

Prompt engineering is the art of crafting effective prompts to guide AI models, and mastering this field is a valuable skill. While many paid courses are available, a free prompt engineering course offers an excellent starting point for beginners. It provides a solid foundation in the fundamentals of prompt engineering, allowing you to experiment with the capabilities of AI models without any financial commitment.

Understanding Prompt Engineering

Best for Learning Prompting with ChatGPT

Who It’s For: Beginners looking for a quick introductory course on prompt engineering using ChatGPT covering basic concepts and hands-on practice.

This beginner-friendly course, offered by DataCamp, covers the essentials of prompt engineering and the skills needed to master using ChatGPT. The course starts by unpacking the fundamental concepts of prompt engineering, teaching you to construct clear, specific, and open-ended prompts. It will also help you explore basic techniques and more advanced strategies like zero-shot, one-shot, and few-shot prompting using ChatGPT. Additionally, this course will equip you with skills to assess the quality of ChatGT’s responses, ensuring that you know how to check the accuracy and relevance of its answers.

Why I Picked It

I chose this course for its accessibility and structured curriculum designed for beginners who want to explore prompt engineering with ChatGPT. It covers both fundamental prompt engineering concepts and specialized training techniques that apply to ChatGPT. The short course also offers a hands-on experience in writing your very first prompt in a fun and interactive way. However, only the first chapter of the course is completely free. You need to upgrade to DataCamp’s paid version. It costs $13 per month, billed annually, to access the full course.

Skills Acquired

Basic knowledge of prompt engineering

Prompt strategies and techniques

Advanced prompt engineering

Key Course Details

The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:

Course Requirements

No prerequisites

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

Free (Chapter One)

Starts at $13 per month, billed annually for full access

One hour to complete

Self-paced online learning via DataCamp

Course Content and Assessments

Introduction to prompt engineering concepts and techniques

Practical demonstration with ChatGPT

Quick prompting exercises

The remaining two chapters are only accessible to paid users. These chapters include exercises and tests on advanced prompt engineering and prompting techniques. The course “Understanding Prompt Engineering” is part of the ChatGPT Fundamentals skill track. It helps learners master prompt crafting to maximize the AI chatbot’s capabilities.

ChatGPT Prompt Engineering

Best for Understanding Prompt Engineering Concepts

Who It’s For: Anyone who wants to learn basic prompt engineering concepts and practical examples.

The ChatGPT Prompt Engineering course, hosted on Udemy, is an excellent introductory lesson to prompt engineering concepts. It offers beginners a foundational knowledge of prompt engineering, artificial intelligence, large language models (LLMs), generative text models, and natural language processing (NLP). Unlike other basic ChatGPT lessons, this course also discusses how to use prompt engineering with Python and apply it to various use cases. Additionally, this course covers different practical examples of how prompt engineering is used in real-world cases.

Why I Picked It

The ChatGPT Prompt Engineering course offers digestible information on basic prompt engineering concepts and real-world examples. It’s also easily accessible, as you can simply sign up and view an hour of on-demand videos without any financial commitment. While it doesn’t offer hands-on exercises like other courses, learners can study and progress at their own pace through short videos. You can pause, rewind, or fast-forward as needed, making it easier for you to adjust to your learning style and schedule.

Skills Acquired

Prompt engineering definition

Different types of prompts

Prompt engineering terms (AI, NLP, GPT, and LLM)

Prompt engineering practical examples

Key Course Details

The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:

Course Requirements

No prerequisites

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

Free

One hour to complete

Self-paced online learning via Udemy

Course Content and Assessments

Introduction to ChatGPT prompt engineering

Prompt engineering terms and concepts

Practical examples

Essentials of Prompt Engineering

Best for Mastering Prompt Engineering Techniques

Who It’s For: Beginners who want to learn more about different prompting techniques.

The Essentials of Prompt Engineering course offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) via Coursera delves into the fundamentals of crafting effective prompts. In this course, beginners will learn how to craft, refine, and use prompts for different real-world use cases. You will explore various techniques like zero-shot, few-shot, and chain-of-thought prompting and learn how to fine-tune prompts for optimal results. Aside from basic prompting techniques, you will also understand how to identify possible risks associated with prompt engineering through readings and a self-reflective quiz.

Why I Picked It

The AWS Essentials of Prompt Engineering is a great starter course for anyone who wants to learn about different prompting techniques. The course is easy to follow and provides clear examples of various prompting techniques, allowing beginners to choose which one to master later. While this course doesn’t offer a shareable certification, you still have the advantage of learning from experts in the industry. This short course is offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading provider of AI and cloud computing solutions, giving you access to real-world industry knowledge.

Skills Acquired

Learn about various prompt engineering technologies

Understand how to modify prompts effectively

Learn different prompting strategies

Identify prompt misuses and risks

Key Course Details

The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:

Course Requirements

No prerequisites

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

Free

One hour to complete

Self-paced online learning via Coursera

Course Content and Assessments

Prompt basics

Prompt misuses and risks

Learners must pass the knowledge check to finish this short module on prompt engineering essentials.

ChatGPT for Everyone

Best for Using ChatGPT to Maximize Productivity

Who It’s For: Beginners who want to learn how to use ChatGPT to improve their productivity with different tasks.

Learn Prompting’s ChatGPT for Everyone is a user-friendly course created in collaboration with OpenAI. The course breaks down on how you can learn about ChatGPT, how to use it, and writing your first basic prompt. It will also tackle how to use and set up ChatGPT to help you improve your productivity for various purposes. You can watch the on-demand videos that are easy to follow taught by instructors Sander Schulhoff, the founder and chief executive officer of Learn Prompting and Shyamal Anadkat, a member of the Applied AI team at OpenAI.

Why I Picked It

The ChatGPT for Everyone course stands out for its focus on practical applications and maximizing ChatGPT’s capability to increase productivity in different use cases. Unlike some technical AI certifications, this course prioritizes simple explanations and practical examples of real-world ChatGPT usage. Instructors discussed how to use ChatGPT for learning, preparing for a mock interview, working as tech support, as a personal tutor, software development, and more. You will also learn about ChatGPT’s limitations, biases, and data privacy concerns to allow you to fully evaluate the generative AI tool before deciding to use it.

Skills Acquired

Understand the practical applications of prompt engineering

Familiarize ChatGPT, GPT 3.5, GPT 4, and DALL·E 3

Learn how to use ChatGPT to maximize productivity

Key Course Details

The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:

Course Requirements

No prerequisites

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

Free

One hour to complete

Self-paced online learning via Learn Prompting

Course Content and Assessments

Setting up ChatGPT

ChatGPT’s use cases

Basics of prompt engineering

Advanced ChatGPT interface and features

Limitations and bias

Data privacy

Prompt Engineering with Llama 2 &3

Best for Learning Prompting with Llama 2 and 3

Who It’s For: Anyone who wants to learn prompt engineering and Meta Llama 2 and Llama 3 models.

Prompt Engineering with Llama 2&3 is a project-based course offered by DeepLearning.AI and Coursera. It will help you learn how to craft prompts using Meta’s Llama 2 and 3 models to build applications and help you complete day-to-day tasks. Through the course’s hands-on approach, you’ll be able to experiment with prompt engineering techniques, learn how to use Code Llama to write and improve codes, and understand how to use LLMs responsibly. This short course is facilitated by Amit Sangani, the Senior Director of Partner Engineering at DeepLearning.AI.

Why I Picked It

I chose Prompt Engineering Llama 2&3 because it’s an excellent starter for anyone interested in learning prompt engineering and who wants to test Meta’s Llama models. You can learn various techniques for working effectively with Meta’s Llama models through a hands-on project you can add to your portfolio. The course is also accessible on the cloud, so you can use essential tools and resources without downloading or installing anything. Additionally, this course will introduce you to a thriving community of open-source developers building applications powered by Llama 2 and 3, which can be a first step into networking with other professionals in the AI industry.

Skills Acquired

Best practices to prompting Llama 2 and 3 models

How to build safe and responsible AI applications using the Llama Guard model

How to effectively interact with Meta Llama 2 Chat, Code Llama, and Llama Guard models

Key Course Details

The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:

Course Requirements

No prerequisites

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

Free

One hour to complete

Self-paced online learning via Coursera

Course Content and Assessments

Best practices for prompting with Llama 2 and 3 models

Using advanced prompting techniques with LLama 2

Applying Code Llama to write and improve codes

Promoting safe and responsible use of LLMs using Llama Guard check

Introduction to Prompt Engineering

Best for Understanding Prompt Engineering for Application Development

Who It’s For: Developers who want to learn how to use ChatGPT to create applications.

DataCamp’s Introduction to Prompt Engineering provides a solid foundation for learners who want to master prompt crafting for developing applications. The free chapter discusses prompt engineering principles, different types of prompts, and how to create structured outputs and conditional prompts. The paid chapters will discuss advanced prompt engineering strategies, prompt engineering’s real-world business applications, and developing chatbots using prompts. While learners need to upgrade to a paid subscription to access, the free chapter is a good starting point to learn more about using prompting for app development through comprehensive videos you can watch at your own pace.

Why I Picked It

Developers who seek to apply ChatGPT to their projects will find this course an ideal starting point to explore prompt engineering. While this is not a complete beginner’s course, it offers a comprehensive introduction to developers new to ChatGPT and how they can use it for different use cases. It also has a simple pre-requisite, a beginner course on working with the OpenAI API. However, you have to upgrade to a paid plan starting at $13 per month, billed annually for full access to the course. Fortunately, you can access more free chapters on DataCamp to explore other courses on AI, LLMs, and software development at no cost.

Skills Acquired

Crafting effective prompts for building applications

Advanced techniques for prompt engineering

Using prompt engineering for business use cases

Chatbot development

Key Course Details

The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:

Course Requirements

Working with the OpenAI API free course

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

Free (Chapter One)

Additional chapters start at $13 per month, billed annually

Four hours to complete

Self-paced online learning via DataCamp

Course Content and Assessments

Introduction to prompt engineering

Structured outputs and conditional prompts

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is a Prompt Engineering Certificate Worth It? A prompt engineering certificate can be valuable, especially if you want to pursue a career in artificial intelligence. You can validate your skills to potential employers or clients and also gain the essential skills and knowledge you need to excel in the AI industry. However, the value of a certificate depends on the certifying body or institution that issued it and the specific skills it validates.



It’s essential to plan which prompt engineering courses or generative AI programs you should invest your time and resources in. Free courses for beginners are a great place to start since you don’t have to commit financially right away and you can also study at your own pace.

Can I Become a Prompt Engineer Without a Degree? While having a degree in computer science or a related field can be beneficial, it’s possible to become a prompt engineer without one. Many AI professionals with diverse backgrounds have successfully transitioned into prompt engineering roles as long as they have the necessary skills and experience. If you’re interested in building a career in prompt engineering, gaining relevant AI certifications is well worth the time and money involved.



It’s also essential to explore other AI topics to expand your knowledge and skills, such as generative AI, machine learning, deep learning, and more. Another way to widen your perspective in prompt engineering and relevant fields is to attend top AI conferences to meet other AI professionals who can be a part of your network. Does Prompt Engineering Require Coding? Prompt engineering isn’t exclusively dependent on coding skills, but you should at least have foundational knowledge. Even if you’re not coding directly, prompt engineers have to work with other AI professionals and help guide an automation team.



While the primary focus of a prompt engineer is understanding natural language processing (NLP) and crafting effective prompts, knowing how to code in Python helps you learn NLP and deep learning models more easily. Additionally, mastering Python and other programming languages, if possible, gives you an advantage in a competitive AI field.

Bottom Line: Best Generative AI Certifications

Prompt engineering and generative AI is a rapidly growing field, and gaining a certification will give you an advantage in this competitive industry. There are many free certifications available to kickstart your prompt engineering career. The best option should align with your professional objectives and learning style. My recommendations include the top prompt engineering courses that beginners can take without financial commitment. Before deciding on the prompt engineering program you want, consider your long-term goals, the specific LLM you’re interested in, and the resources you’re willing to invest in.

Learn more about visionaries shaping the field of artificial intelligence and generative AI by reading our list of the top AI companies and leading generative AI companies.