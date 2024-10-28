Artificial intelligence is a highly competitive field, and breaking into it requires a strategic approach. Beginners can seek out and earn certifications to learn the relevant skills needed to excel in the industry and demonstrate their understanding of core AI areas. Mastering how to craft and use prompts effectively is one of the first steps you can take to start exploring various AI tools and models, and the easiest way to get experience in prompt engineering is by enrolling in short, free online courses intended for beginners.
I evaluated a number of courses to see how they compared. Here are my picks for the six top free prompt engineering certifications for beginners:
- DataCamp Understanding Prompt Engineering: Best for Learning Prompting with ChatGPT
- Udemy ChatGPT Prompt Engineering: Best for Understanding Prompt Engineering Concepts
- AWS Essentials of Prompt Engineering: Best for Mastering Prompt Engineering Techniques
- Learn Prompting ChatGPT for Everyone: Best for Using ChatGPT to Maximize Productivity
- DeepLearning.AI Prompt Engineering with Llama 2&3: Best for Learning Prompting with Llama 2&3
- DataCamp Introduction to Prompt Engineering: Best for Understanding Prompt Engineering for App Development
Best Free Prompt Engineering Course: Comparison Chart
The chart below summarizes the certifying body, duration, use cases, and support solutions for the top six free prompt engineering courses for beginners. To choose which suits your interests and professional goals, continue reading for more detailed information.
|AI Certification
|Certifying Body
|Duration
|Best For
|Support
|Understanding Prompt Engineering
|DataCamp
|One hour
|Learning basic prompting using ChatGPT
|DataCamp community
Documentation
|ChatGPT Prompt Engineering
|Udemy
|One hour
|Understanding prompt engineering concepts
|Knowledge base
|Essentials of Prompt Engineering
|Amazon Web Services (AWS)
|One hour
|Crafting effective prompts using various techniques
|Instructor support
Learner help center
|ChatGPT for Everyone
|Learn Prompting
|One hour
|Using ChatGPT to increase productivity
|Instructor support
Learner community
|Prompt Engineering with Llama 2&3
|DeepLearning.AI
|One hour
|Hands-on learning with Llama 2&3
|Instructor support
Learner community
|Introduction to Prompt Engineering
|DataCamp
|Four hours
|Using prompt engineering for developing applications
|DataCamp community
Documentation
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Top 6 Free Prompt Engineering Courses for Beginners
Prompt engineering is the art of crafting effective prompts to guide AI models, and mastering this field is a valuable skill. While many paid courses are available, a free prompt engineering course offers an excellent starting point for beginners. It provides a solid foundation in the fundamentals of prompt engineering, allowing you to experiment with the capabilities of AI models without any financial commitment.
Understanding Prompt Engineering
Best for Learning Prompting with ChatGPT
Who It’s For: Beginners looking for a quick introductory course on prompt engineering using ChatGPT covering basic concepts and hands-on practice.
This beginner-friendly course, offered by DataCamp, covers the essentials of prompt engineering and the skills needed to master using ChatGPT. The course starts by unpacking the fundamental concepts of prompt engineering, teaching you to construct clear, specific, and open-ended prompts. It will also help you explore basic techniques and more advanced strategies like zero-shot, one-shot, and few-shot prompting using ChatGPT. Additionally, this course will equip you with skills to assess the quality of ChatGT’s responses, ensuring that you know how to check the accuracy and relevance of its answers.
Why I Picked It
I chose this course for its accessibility and structured curriculum designed for beginners who want to explore prompt engineering with ChatGPT. It covers both fundamental prompt engineering concepts and specialized training techniques that apply to ChatGPT. The short course also offers a hands-on experience in writing your very first prompt in a fun and interactive way. However, only the first chapter of the course is completely free. You need to upgrade to DataCamp’s paid version. It costs $13 per month, billed annually, to access the full course.
Skills Acquired
- Basic knowledge of prompt engineering
- Prompt strategies and techniques
- Advanced prompt engineering
Key Course Details
The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:
Course Requirements
- No prerequisites
Course Fee, Duration, and Format
- Free (Chapter One)
- Starts at $13 per month, billed annually for full access
- One hour to complete
- Self-paced online learning via DataCamp
Course Content and Assessments
- Introduction to prompt engineering concepts and techniques
- Practical demonstration with ChatGPT
- Quick prompting exercises
The remaining two chapters are only accessible to paid users. These chapters include exercises and tests on advanced prompt engineering and prompting techniques. The course “Understanding Prompt Engineering” is part of the ChatGPT Fundamentals skill track. It helps learners master prompt crafting to maximize the AI chatbot’s capabilities.
ChatGPT Prompt Engineering
Best for Understanding Prompt Engineering Concepts
Who It’s For: Anyone who wants to learn basic prompt engineering concepts and practical examples.
The ChatGPT Prompt Engineering course, hosted on Udemy, is an excellent introductory lesson to prompt engineering concepts. It offers beginners a foundational knowledge of prompt engineering, artificial intelligence, large language models (LLMs), generative text models, and natural language processing (NLP). Unlike other basic ChatGPT lessons, this course also discusses how to use prompt engineering with Python and apply it to various use cases. Additionally, this course covers different practical examples of how prompt engineering is used in real-world cases.
Why I Picked It
The ChatGPT Prompt Engineering course offers digestible information on basic prompt engineering concepts and real-world examples. It’s also easily accessible, as you can simply sign up and view an hour of on-demand videos without any financial commitment. While it doesn’t offer hands-on exercises like other courses, learners can study and progress at their own pace through short videos. You can pause, rewind, or fast-forward as needed, making it easier for you to adjust to your learning style and schedule.
Skills Acquired
- Prompt engineering definition
- Different types of prompts
- Prompt engineering terms (AI, NLP, GPT, and LLM)
- Prompt engineering practical examples
Key Course Details
The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:
Course Requirements
- No prerequisites
Course Fee, Duration, and Format
- Free
- One hour to complete
- Self-paced online learning via Udemy
Course Content and Assessments
- Introduction to ChatGPT prompt engineering
- Prompt engineering terms and concepts
- Practical examples
Essentials of Prompt Engineering
Best for Mastering Prompt Engineering Techniques
Who It’s For: Beginners who want to learn more about different prompting techniques.
The Essentials of Prompt Engineering course offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) via Coursera delves into the fundamentals of crafting effective prompts. In this course, beginners will learn how to craft, refine, and use prompts for different real-world use cases. You will explore various techniques like zero-shot, few-shot, and chain-of-thought prompting and learn how to fine-tune prompts for optimal results. Aside from basic prompting techniques, you will also understand how to identify possible risks associated with prompt engineering through readings and a self-reflective quiz.
Why I Picked It
The AWS Essentials of Prompt Engineering is a great starter course for anyone who wants to learn about different prompting techniques. The course is easy to follow and provides clear examples of various prompting techniques, allowing beginners to choose which one to master later. While this course doesn’t offer a shareable certification, you still have the advantage of learning from experts in the industry. This short course is offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading provider of AI and cloud computing solutions, giving you access to real-world industry knowledge.
Skills Acquired
- Learn about various prompt engineering technologies
- Understand how to modify prompts effectively
- Learn different prompting strategies
- Identify prompt misuses and risks
Key Course Details
The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:
Course Requirements
- No prerequisites
Course Fee, Duration, and Format
- Free
- One hour to complete
- Self-paced online learning via Coursera
Course Content and Assessments
- Prompt basics
- Prompt misuses and risks
Learners must pass the knowledge check to finish this short module on prompt engineering essentials.
ChatGPT for Everyone
Best for Using ChatGPT to Maximize Productivity
Who It’s For: Beginners who want to learn how to use ChatGPT to improve their productivity with different tasks.
Learn Prompting’s ChatGPT for Everyone is a user-friendly course created in collaboration with OpenAI. The course breaks down on how you can learn about ChatGPT, how to use it, and writing your first basic prompt. It will also tackle how to use and set up ChatGPT to help you improve your productivity for various purposes. You can watch the on-demand videos that are easy to follow taught by instructors Sander Schulhoff, the founder and chief executive officer of Learn Prompting and Shyamal Anadkat, a member of the Applied AI team at OpenAI.
Why I Picked It
The ChatGPT for Everyone course stands out for its focus on practical applications and maximizing ChatGPT’s capability to increase productivity in different use cases. Unlike some technical AI certifications, this course prioritizes simple explanations and practical examples of real-world ChatGPT usage. Instructors discussed how to use ChatGPT for learning, preparing for a mock interview, working as tech support, as a personal tutor, software development, and more. You will also learn about ChatGPT’s limitations, biases, and data privacy concerns to allow you to fully evaluate the generative AI tool before deciding to use it.
Skills Acquired
- Understand the practical applications of prompt engineering
- Familiarize ChatGPT, GPT 3.5, GPT 4, and DALL·E 3
- Learn how to use ChatGPT to maximize productivity
Key Course Details
The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:
Course Requirements
- No prerequisites
Course Fee, Duration, and Format
- Free
- One hour to complete
- Self-paced online learning via Learn Prompting
Course Content and Assessments
- Setting up ChatGPT
- ChatGPT’s use cases
- Basics of prompt engineering
- Advanced ChatGPT interface and features
- Limitations and bias
- Data privacy
Prompt Engineering with Llama 2 &3
Best for Learning Prompting with Llama 2 and 3
Who It’s For: Anyone who wants to learn prompt engineering and Meta Llama 2 and Llama 3 models.
Prompt Engineering with Llama 2&3 is a project-based course offered by DeepLearning.AI and Coursera. It will help you learn how to craft prompts using Meta’s Llama 2 and 3 models to build applications and help you complete day-to-day tasks. Through the course’s hands-on approach, you’ll be able to experiment with prompt engineering techniques, learn how to use Code Llama to write and improve codes, and understand how to use LLMs responsibly. This short course is facilitated by Amit Sangani, the Senior Director of Partner Engineering at DeepLearning.AI.
Why I Picked It
I chose Prompt Engineering Llama 2&3 because it’s an excellent starter for anyone interested in learning prompt engineering and who wants to test Meta’s Llama models. You can learn various techniques for working effectively with Meta’s Llama models through a hands-on project you can add to your portfolio. The course is also accessible on the cloud, so you can use essential tools and resources without downloading or installing anything. Additionally, this course will introduce you to a thriving community of open-source developers building applications powered by Llama 2 and 3, which can be a first step into networking with other professionals in the AI industry.
Skills Acquired
- Best practices to prompting Llama 2 and 3 models
- How to build safe and responsible AI applications using the Llama Guard model
- How to effectively interact with Meta Llama 2 Chat, Code Llama, and Llama Guard models
Key Course Details
The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:
Course Requirements
- No prerequisites
Course Fee, Duration, and Format
- Free
- One hour to complete
- Self-paced online learning via Coursera
Course Content and Assessments
- Best practices for prompting with Llama 2 and 3 models
- Using advanced prompting techniques with LLama 2
- Applying Code Llama to write and improve codes
- Promoting safe and responsible use of LLMs using Llama Guard check
Introduction to Prompt Engineering
Best for Understanding Prompt Engineering for Application Development
Who It’s For: Developers who want to learn how to use ChatGPT to create applications.
DataCamp’s Introduction to Prompt Engineering provides a solid foundation for learners who want to master prompt crafting for developing applications. The free chapter discusses prompt engineering principles, different types of prompts, and how to create structured outputs and conditional prompts. The paid chapters will discuss advanced prompt engineering strategies, prompt engineering’s real-world business applications, and developing chatbots using prompts. While learners need to upgrade to a paid subscription to access, the free chapter is a good starting point to learn more about using prompting for app development through comprehensive videos you can watch at your own pace.
Why I Picked It
Developers who seek to apply ChatGPT to their projects will find this course an ideal starting point to explore prompt engineering. While this is not a complete beginner’s course, it offers a comprehensive introduction to developers new to ChatGPT and how they can use it for different use cases. It also has a simple pre-requisite, a beginner course on working with the OpenAI API. However, you have to upgrade to a paid plan starting at $13 per month, billed annually for full access to the course. Fortunately, you can access more free chapters on DataCamp to explore other courses on AI, LLMs, and software development at no cost.
Skills Acquired
- Crafting effective prompts for building applications
- Advanced techniques for prompt engineering
- Using prompt engineering for business use cases
- Chatbot development
Key Course Details
The following is a high-level overview of what you need to know about course requirements, fees, duration, format, and content:
Course Requirements
- Working with the OpenAI API free course
Course Fee, Duration, and Format
- Free (Chapter One)
- Additional chapters start at $13 per month, billed annually
- Four hours to complete
- Self-paced online learning via DataCamp
Course Content and Assessments
- Introduction to prompt engineering
- Structured outputs and conditional prompts
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
A prompt engineering certificate can be valuable, especially if you want to pursue a career in artificial intelligence. You can validate your skills to potential employers or clients and also gain the essential skills and knowledge you need to excel in the AI industry. However, the value of a certificate depends on the certifying body or institution that issued it and the specific skills it validates.
It’s essential to plan which prompt engineering courses or generative AI programs you should invest your time and resources in. Free courses for beginners are a great place to start since you don’t have to commit financially right away and you can also study at your own pace.
While having a degree in computer science or a related field can be beneficial, it’s possible to become a prompt engineer without one. Many AI professionals with diverse backgrounds have successfully transitioned into prompt engineering roles as long as they have the necessary skills and experience. If you’re interested in building a career in prompt engineering, gaining relevant AI certifications is well worth the time and money involved.
It’s also essential to explore other AI topics to expand your knowledge and skills, such as generative AI, machine learning, deep learning, and more. Another way to widen your perspective in prompt engineering and relevant fields is to attend top AI conferences to meet other AI professionals who can be a part of your network.
Prompt engineering isn’t exclusively dependent on coding skills, but you should at least have foundational knowledge. Even if you’re not coding directly, prompt engineers have to work with other AI professionals and help guide an automation team.
While the primary focus of a prompt engineer is understanding natural language processing (NLP) and crafting effective prompts, knowing how to code in Python helps you learn NLP and deep learning models more easily. Additionally, mastering Python and other programming languages, if possible, gives you an advantage in a competitive AI field.
Bottom Line: Best Generative AI Certifications
Prompt engineering and generative AI is a rapidly growing field, and gaining a certification will give you an advantage in this competitive industry. There are many free certifications available to kickstart your prompt engineering career. The best option should align with your professional objectives and learning style. My recommendations include the top prompt engineering courses that beginners can take without financial commitment. Before deciding on the prompt engineering program you want, consider your long-term goals, the specific LLM you’re interested in, and the resources you’re willing to invest in.
Learn more about visionaries shaping the field of artificial intelligence and generative AI by reading our list of the top AI companies and leading generative AI companies.