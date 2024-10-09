eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

KEY TAKEAWAYS • Knowing the factors that lengthen or shorten lifespan could result in positive changes in people’s lives. (Jump to Section)

(Jump to Section) • However, some people may be adversely affected by the knowledge and feel it is too late to change their life trajectory. (Jump to Section)

Predictions are not wholly accurate, and there are ethical as well as privacy concerns (Jump to Section)

AI death calculators like Life2vec have been in the news for for their creators’ claims about their ability to predict people’s deaths by estimating lifespans based on habits, diets, medical histories, lifestyles, and other factors. These tools use artificial intelligence algorithms to compare user data against known medical data to make guesses about likely lifespans with the stated goal of encouraging proactive health choices. In some cases, however, experts worry the results may induce fear instead. There are also privacy and cybersecurity concerns around the provision of so much health data. Here’s what you need to know about AI death calculators.

How Do AI Death Predictors Work?

AI death calculators use artificial intelligence algorithms that take such personal factors as age, health habits, and family history into account to make predictions about a person’s likely demise. For those fascinated with minute details and decisions about food, exercise, caloric intake, and lifestyle, AI adds a level of in-depth management of the tiny factors that add up to a longer life or that erode lifespan. Some of these tools make it possible to integrate with wearable health and fitness devices or to upload blood tests, genetic profiles, and other personal health documents. Alerts and up-to-the-minute health data can be used to add more precision to lifespan estimates, elevating the calculator to a new level of customized advice designed to improve health based on specific data.

Most AI death prediction calculator apps are free. Some charge for additional data and services—for example, the Death Clock charges to deliver not only the year but the exact date of a person’s death along with their current biological age. They’re also relatively easy to use, providing you are willing to enter all the required data, including age, weight, height, daily calorie intake, and exercise level. AI processes the user’s information by comparing it against extensive medical data and health studies to deliver an estimated lifespan range and personalized suggestions to enhance their well-being. Those who pay attention to calorie intake and can answer with the most certainty will benefit from a closer approximation of their expected lifespan, while guesses will lead to less accurate results.

How Accurate Are AI Death Calculators?

AI death predictions should be viewed as estimations informed by data and AI analysis, not guaranteed predictions. They are best considered a framework for healthier lifestyle decision-making. Nevertheless, the degree of precision is better than any previous attempt and it can be expected to steadily improve over time.

“Life2vec can predict lifespan with 78 percent accuracy using details like health, income, and profession,” said Mukund Kapoor, a content analyst for AI implementation specialist Weam. “Factors such as being male, having a mental health diagnosis, or working in a skilled profession are linked to earlier death, while higher income and leadership roles correlate with a longer life.”

The methodology used by life expectancy apps is largely based on a Danish study published in 2023. Researchers used natural language processing techniques to study the evolution and predictability of human lives and examine a larger series of life events across more than 10 years related to health, education, occupation, income, address and working hours. This study used day-by-day records of six million Danes, going far beyond any previous attempt to model lifespan.

However, modeling is an inexact science as shown by the margin of error that exists in models of hurricane path climate change. There are just too many factors to take into account, as well as the occasional tendency of AI to hallucinate. “Just like words in sentences, events follow each other in human lives,” said Sune Lehmann, a professor at the Technical University of Denmark and leader of the team behind the study.

What Factors Add Uncertainty or Inaccuracy to Death Predictions?

Because life outcomes are influenced by multiple variables, they’re never entirely predictable. AI death predictions are estimates based on averages determined by reviewing personal data against large amounts of health data. If a user smokes or drinks, those factors might introduce some bias into the data, for example. While the bias is supported by medical studies, it’s not a given—heavy smokers and regular drinkers can live to old age. However, those that regularly engage in smoking or drinking can expect on average to have their number of years diminished in calculations.

Other factors may also be weighted. For example, a non-smoker who lives with smokers might get a lower score than someone who has avoided smoking and smokers their entire life. Some second-hand smoking impact calculations and other factors like them are based on medical information, and some is relative guesswork. Accidents, natural catastrophes, criminal acts, and a host of random factors can bring an end to what might otherwise have been a long life. There’s too much chance and too many influences at play to consider the AI death prediction calculator anything but a decent guess based on some known factors and data.

What are the Ethical, Privacy, and Cybersecurity Concerns of Death Calculators?

The entire concept of AI death calculators brings several issues to the surface, not least of which is the risk of handing over so much personal data to a third party or transmitting it to the cloud.

“Some may use this to get subscription dollars, and it may not be clear what the data is being collected or used for, and who has access to it,” said Greg Schulz, an analyst for StorageIO Group. “People should be concerned about what information is being collected and shared with whom, and how it is being used.”

There’s no guarantee that insurance companies won’t find a way to access and use the data to deny life insurance claims or increase premiums. Governments have a knack of pressuring companies to hand over data, and unscrupulous individuals could abuse such data if it came into their possession. A data breach could also lead to personally identifiable information being used by criminals for a variety of unsavory purposes. Celebrities, business leaders, and government officials could be subject to blackmail or public humiliation based on the data they turn over.

Bottom Line: AI Death Calculators

AI death calculators like Life2vec may help you become more conscious of lifestyle choices or encourage positive changes. They may also cause anxiety or dismay. While the AI tools consider a lot of factors about your likely health and well-being and review them against medical science, science is unable to make entirely accurate predictions, and it’s important to keep this in mind. When used for fun or to motivate yourself to make positive changes in your life, diet, or health, AI death calculators can be a useful tool, but make sure you weigh that value against the risk of sharing so much personal data.

