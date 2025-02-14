eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence has been reshaping industries, and recruitment is no exception. With AI handling time-consuming tasks, companies are seeing increased efficiency in their hiring processes.

AI integration into recruiting has surged to 53%, signaling a major shift in how organizations approach hiring. As AI takes on more responsibility, recruiters and talent acquisition (TA) professionals are realizing their AI skills are as important as their human skills.

AI has been great at job advertising, filtering resumes, scheduling interviews, and assessing candidates’ qualifications. But it can’t replicate emotional intelligence or the adaptability to the nuances of human interaction. LinkedIn’s 2025 Future of Recruiting Report suggests the future of AI and recruitment hinges on relationship-building, communication, and reasoning.

Rethinking recruitment moving forward

With AI handling the legwork, recruiters must focus on what technology cannot – creating meaningful connections. Establishing an initial connection begins with the candidate experience. A candidate’s experience can make or break an organization’s ability to attract and hire top talent, yet it’s often overlooked. In today’s competitive job market, a generic hiring process won’t cut it.

The perfect candidate might slip through the cracks if the hiring process feels robotic or impersonal. Rather than spending time sifting through applications, hiring teams have the unique opportunity to redefine their role. Now, they can focus on understanding candidates’ motivations, career aspirations, and whether they truly fit the company’s culture. A hiring process that prioritizes communication, personalization, and genuine interaction will stand out.

The pressure for quality hires is heating up

Another shift taking place? The demand for high-quality hires. A staggering 89% of TA professionals agree that measuring the quality of hire is more critical than ever. In the post-pandemic hiring frenzy, many companies prioritized quantity over quality. This led to mass layoffs, quiet firing, and an overall misalignment between employees, their roles, and the company.

Organizations have changed course and are looking to hire the right people, not just more people. However, the quality of hire metric is tricky to quantify. That’s where AI steps in again. With 61% of TA professionals believing AI can help measure quality of hire, AI-driven analytics are being used to track employee performance, culture fit, and long-term retention rates. These data-driven insights provide a clearer picture of how new hires contribute over time.

AI and recruiting: A powerful partnership

The future of hiring won’t depend on speed and efficiency alone. Making meaningful and genuine connections in a way that only people can will play a vital role in recruitment. As AI evolves, the most successful recruiters will be those who balance data with emotional intelligence, using AI as a tool rather than a replacement.