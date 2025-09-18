Meta has launched the $799 Ray-Ban Display, its first pair of AI glasses featuring a built-in full-color display on the right lens.

At the Connect event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the device introduces a new category of AI eyewear. The smart glasses allow wearers to leverage a Neural Band wrist controller to issue commands through subtle hand movements — an interaction Meta says “feels like magic.”

Messaging and video calls appear directly in your line of sight

The Ray-Ban Display brings notifications into view without pulling out a phone. Short texts, WhatsApp messages, and Instagram Reels can appear on the discreet in-lens screen, while incoming WhatsApp and Messenger calls can be answered hands-free.

The glasses also support live video calls, letting friends and family see what the wearer sees through the built-in cameras. A real-time viewfinder with zoom helps frame photos and videos, and selections can be shared directly from the display.

Navigation and communication features extend beyond messaging. Turn-by-turn walking directions are launching in beta for select cities, and the glasses can display live captions or translations during conversations.

The look and the lens

Meta says the display is positioned off to the side so it doesn’t obstruct vision and is designed for quick, glanceable interactions. The familiar Wayfarer silhouette has been reshaped with titanium over-extension hinges, slimmer arms, and a total weight of about 69 grams.

Earlier this year, Meta strengthened its tie with EssilorLuxottica, Ray-Ban’s parent, through a multibillion-dollar investment. That partnership is central to how the frames are developed and produced.

Photochromatic Transitions® lenses adapt to different lighting, with auto-brightness software to keep visuals clear indoors or outdoors. A capture LED signals when photos or videos are being recorded.

What the Ray-Ban Display and Neural Band make possible

Meta is pitching the Ray-Ban Display and its wristband controller as a complete system. The Neural Band uses electromyography (EMG) sensors on the wrist to detect subtle muscle signals, allowing users to control the glasses with hand movements instead of taps or buttons.

Together, the in-lens screen and Neural Band enable users to handle everyday tasks without needing to pull out their phone. Here’s what the setup can do:

Answers you can see: Meta AI shows responses and step-by-step instructions directly on the display, while thumb swipes or subtle hand gestures on the band move through each stage.

Meta AI shows responses and step-by-step instructions directly on the display, while thumb swipes or subtle hand gestures on the band move through each stage. Respond to messages without the phone: Notifications and texts appear in the display, and simple gestures on the band can be used to open or respond to them.

Notifications and texts appear in the display, and simple gestures on the band can be used to open or respond to them. Directions on the move: Walking routes and turn-by-turn navigation appear in-lens, with the band providing input for moving through steps.

Walking routes and turn-by-turn navigation appear in-lens, with the band providing input for moving through steps. Music on display: The screen shows the current track, while the band allows swipes to change songs or wrist rotations to control volume.

The screen shows the current track, while the band allows swipes to change songs or wrist rotations to control volume. Writing with gestures (coming soon): Meta says the band will eventually let users write out messages with subtle finger movements, expanding the ways it can be used with the display.

The combination of the glasses and wristband is designed to keep interactions quick and discreet, cutting down on the need to look at a phone and helping wearers stay present while still connected.

Availability in the US and abroad

The Ray-Ban Display and Neural Band bundle will reach US shelves on Sept. 30 through select outlets, including electronics retailers, optical shops, and Ray-Ban’s own stores. Verizon locations are set to carry the device soon after the initial release.

International expansion is planned for early 2026, with confirmed rollouts in Canada, France, Italy, and the UK. Meta says the phased schedule is designed to ensure buyers are properly fitted with the right frame and wristband size before wider distribution.

The glasses will be available in Black or Sand finishes, with two frame sizes, while the Neural Band comes in three sizes. A collapsible charging case is included with each pair to extend usage up to 30 hours total beyond the glasses’ approximately six hours of battery life.

Apple, Google, and Alibaba eye the same space

The launch marks Meta’s most advanced push yet into consumer eyewear, with the company betting that blending artificial intelligence, display technology, and gesture controls can move glasses beyond novelty and into everyday use.

The competitive landscape is heating up. Apple is reportedly aiming for a 2026 release of its own smart glasses, while Alibaba’s Quark AI Glasses are already scheduled for launch in China by late 2025, with deep integration into its payments and e-commerce systems.

