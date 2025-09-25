ChatGPT can now search through your apps and chat history independently to generate personalised updates. These may include drafting an agenda for an upcoming meeting or reminding you to buy a birthday gift for your mother.

OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Pulse, a feature of the ChatGPT mobile app that creates a set of insights based on on-device information. Sam Altman’s startup claims it is transforming its chatbot into a “proactive assistant that works on your behalf,” eliminating the need for users to enter prompts.

“Over time, we envision AI systems that can research, plan, and take helpful actions for you — based on your direction — so that progress happens even when you are not asking,” OpenAI wrote in a blog post.

How ChatGPT Pulse works

Pulse will primarily utilize data from ChatGPT’s memory, chat history, and direct user feedback. However, users can also connect it with their Gmail and Google Calendar to provide additional context if desired. It will process this information overnight so that each morning, a fresh set of “cards” delivers that day’s insights.

Other details the Pulse morning briefs could include meal suggestions, the next workout of a training plan, or restaurant recommendations for an upcoming trip.

Altman’s intention is clear: he wants users to start checking ChatGPT first thing in the morning, like they would a news or social media app. The Pulse cards will appear as quick summaries, but clicking on them will provide more detailed information.

Advertisement

Daily cards and customization

Each card will only exist for one day unless the user saves it or asks a follow-up question, which will add it to their conversation history.

Users can also curate what the Pulse cards display — such as tips on how to juggle or tennis news — and provide feedback using the thumbs up and thumbs down buttons, which ChatGPT will take into account.

ChatGPT Pulse is currently available only as a preview version for Pro users on the mobile app. OpenAI stresses that it may still make mistakes but will improve as it learns more. The firm plans to add more app integrations and allow the Pulse to generate insights at times when they will be most useful, such as automatically preparing a meeting agenda just before a meeting begins.

The release is OpenAI’s latest furor in the world of AI agents — autonomous systems that can both plan and act without human input. Nearly all of its major rivals have released some form of agent product, as they all insist that this is where the sector is heading and what will make AI truly revolutionary, especially for enterprises.

“Most agents still need to be told what to do,” Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, wrote in a blog post about ChatGPT Pulse. “The real breakthrough will come when AI assistants understand your goals and help you reach them without waiting for you to prompt them.”

Advertisement

OpenAI makes some reassurances about Pulse’s security and safety

ChatGPT Pulse is off by default on the app, alleviating the concerns of any privacy-conscious users. OpenAI may have learned from the mistakes of Microsoft, which initially had Recall, its AI tool that allowed users to control their Copilot+ PC or search through files using natural language prompts by working autonomously, enabled by default.

As Recall captured screenshots of active windows every few seconds, saving them as a timeline, many users had concerns about privacy and data security, so they did not want the tool auto-enabled. The heavy backlash led to significant launch delays.

OpenAI assures that topics shown in Pulse updates undergo safety checks so that harmful content is not generated. The risk associated with AI apps is particularly top of mind, especially since OpenAI is facing a lawsuit from the parents of a teenager who died by suicide after allegedly receiving guidance on how to end his life from ChatGPT.

Meta has been in hot water for allowing its chatbots to engage in “romantic or sexual” conversations with children, including with the likenesses of celebrities. Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot has also been found to spit out antisemitic content, hate speech, off-topic references to white genocide, and explicit deepfakes of celebrities.

OpenAI executives are on edge as campaigns mount to block the startup’s high-stakes bid to convert into a for-profit company, a move widely perceived as critical to its survival.