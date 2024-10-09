eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Verdict: Notta is an accurate and productivity-boosting audio transcription tool with helpful artificial intelligence features that highlight key conversation points and save users time. It’s a strong option for those not swayed by Otter.ai. However, it doesn’t do much to stand out from the crowd, and its free tier trial is deceptively limited.

Notta Quick Facts

Pricing:

Free to $27.99 per month

Custom enterprise pricing

Key Features:

AI audio transcription

Speaker names and timestamps

AI-generated notes and summaries

Popular calendar and video conferencing software integrations

Templates for interviews, board meetings, lectures, YouTube videos, and more

Transcription in 58 languages, bilingual transcription in 11 languages

Notta is an AI-powered transcription tool that uses automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology to turn audio into text. The software offers a high level of accuracy, even in conversations involving technically-dense terms, though this can vary by language and dialect. It features useful AI tools that highlight and summarize key takeaways, making it easy to recap conversations and keep track of action points.

Notta doesn’t do much to differentiate itself from other popular transcription tools such as Otter.ai, particularly in terms of its overall features and layout. The free tier is also deceptive—while it seems to offer 120 minutes of transcription, it actually only transcribes the first three minutes of a conversation, rendering it virtually useless for work tasks. On one review site, several customers complain of being billed inside of the Premium tier’s three-day free trial.

Notta Review: What You Need to Know

Who It’s For: Journalists, students, legal professionals, and researchers

Pros: Cons: • Accurate transcriptions, even for technical terms

• Generates transcripts from audio quickly

• AI highlight key points and summarizes meetings • Very limited free tier

• Customer complaints regarding three-day Premium trial

• Not very differentiated from competitors

Continue reading to learn about Notta’s pricing, core features, ease of use, and customer support, or jump down for the full Notta review or to see how I scored this AI transcription tool across five key categories.

Who Should Use Notta?

This type of AI productivity software is popular among journalists, students, legal professionals, researchers, and anyone else who regularly finds themselves writing up notes from conversations. Because Notta is designed to automatically capture notes from meetings, interviews, and other recorded events, it helps remove the burdensome task of manually transcribing notes from an audio recording.

Who Shouldn’t Use Notta?

Users on a budget won’t get much out of Notta’s free tier, which seems like more of a token gesture than a genuinely useful offering. Likewise, professionals working in more technically complex roles where jargon and niche subjects are frequently discussed may need to spend more time and energy manually reviewing transcripts for accuracy.

Pricing

Notta offers one free plan, two billed plans, and a fourth custom tier for enterprises. Prices shown reflect annual billing:

Free: 120 minutes of transcription (limited to three minutes per conversation) and 50 uploaded files per month, AI summaries, speaker ID, and Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Webex integrations

120 minutes of transcription (limited to three minutes per conversation) and 50 uploaded files per month, AI summaries, speaker ID, and Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Webex integrations Pro: $14.99 per month for 1,800 minutes, 90 minutes per conversation, 100 uploaded files, transcript translation, and exportable recordings and transcripts

$14.99 per month for 1,800 minutes, 90 minutes per conversation, 100 uploaded files, transcript translation, and exportable recordings and transcripts Business: $27.99 per month, per seat for unlimited minutes, five hours per conversation, 200 uploaded files per seat; user roles and sharing permissions, security certification reports, analytics, and Salesforce and Zapier integrations

$27.99 per month, per seat for unlimited minutes, five hours per conversation, 200 uploaded files per seat; user roles and sharing permissions, security certification reports, analytics, and Salesforce and Zapier integrations Enterprise: Custom pricing available for customizable seats and transcription quota, SAML SSO, custom AI templates and prompts, audit logs, flexible payment options, and priority support

5 Key Features of Notta

As a leading AI transcription provider, Notta offers advanced transcription, video and chat integrations, a chatbot, collaboration tools, and bilingual transcription.

AI-Powered Transcription

Notta uses ASR, a specific type of natural language processing technology, to convert audio into text. It can do this in real-time by automatically transcribing live audio into text as it happens, or using a recording uploaded to Notta manually by the user. Once audio is uploaded or a live meeting begins, Notta processes the input, creating timestamps and marking different speakers so that users can keep track of who said what. This feature is a huge time saver for anyone who needs to regularly transcribe meetings or interviews.

Notta uses AI technology to automatically convert audio recordings into text-based transcriptions.

Video Chat and Calendar Integrations

Notta integrates with popular video conferencing platforms Zoom and Google Meet, with Microsoft Teams and Webex compatibility expected soon. It also integrates with Google Calendar. By linking these platforms, users can schedule Notta to record and transcribe meetings automatically, eliminating the need to manually record or take notes during virtual meetings.

Notta integrates with popular video conferencing platforms Zoom and Google Meet, allowing you to set it to automatically record and transcribe meetings.

AI Notes and Chatbot

Another cool feature of Notta is the AI chatbot and note-taking assistant. AI Notes works much as the name implies—after recording a meeting or uploading an audio file, Notta will transcribe the audio and then generate a summary that highlights the key takeaways, action items, and any decisions made by participants. This is great if you need a quick recap of the conversation or want to prioritize follow-up actions.

Notta AI is essentially an AI chatbot that will be familiar to anyone who has used generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, or Google Gemini. It works both as an extension to AI Notes as well as an AI virtual meeting assistant, allowing you to ask questions about the content you have transcribed. For example, you can say: “Highlight and explain any technical terms used in this meeting,” and the AI chatbot will scour the transcript for any technical terms mentioned and give you an AI-generated summary. It’s a really useful tool, though its reliability does depend on the quality of the audio and transcription itself. As with many generative AI tools, its results can be mixed.

Notta offers useful AI-generated summaries as well as an AI chatbot that can help you find, explain, or suggest information based on your transcript.

Collaboration Tools

Notta offers role-based collaboration, allowing multiple users or team members to access, edit, and share transcriptions. It integrates with popular business tools, including top AI customer relationship management (CRM) platforms Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho CMS, and automation platform Zapier. This makes it easy for enterprise users to handle and organize transcripts as part of their day-to-day work. Notta also supports real-time co-editing, meaning multiple users can make changes to transcripts simultaneously. This is particularly useful for teams that need to share and review meeting notes across departments​.

Notta offers a range of popular integrations, though most of these are reserved for Business plan users.

Bilingual Transcription

Unlike many other transcription platforms, including Otter.ai, Notta offers bilingual transcription. This means you can record a meeting or conversation spoken in Spanish, for example, and have Notta transcribe it into English. This is great for helping teams working in multiple languages stay on the same page. Once transcribed, transcripts can be shared in common formats like DOCX, PDF, and TXT, making it easy to distribute and collaborate across language barriers. While Notta can transcribe 58 languages, it can only do bilingual transcription in 11.

Bilingual transcription is a useful feature not currently offered by rival AI transcription software Otter.ai.

Read our guide to the best AI meeting assistants to learn more about how AI can streamline your workday.

Notta Ease of Use

Notta lands on the straightforward side of usability. Anyone who has spent time with Otter.ai should be able to navigate Notta with relative ease. While the main dashboard is fairly clean, the UI can get crowded if you’re working with the transcript, AI summary, and chatbot simultaneously—something Otter.ai gets around by having the AI summary (its equivalent of Notta’s AI Notes) sit inside a separate tab. Notta’s UI is not overwhelming; it just feels a little cluttered. Likewise, I found it ever so slightly more difficult to navigate through Notta’s various icons and settings than Otter.ai—though again, this is coming from a long-time Otter user.

The main Notta dashboard is clean and easy to navigate.

Notta Customer Service

Notta offers a user guide, customer service channels via email, and an in-platform feedback form. If you have an issue with Notta, you need to populate this form with your account name, email address, the type of issue you’re experiencing, and a description of the issue, with the option to also include screenshots. I didn’t need to contact Notta’s customer support staff at any point during my trial. Several Notta reviews lamented a lack of responsiveness when they encountered problems. While this could be an accurate reflection of its customer service, it’s worth taking these with a pinch of salt—namely, because people are more likely to report poor experiences than praise positive experiences.

Alternatives to Notta

There are a number of well-established AI transcription tools on the market, boosted in recent years by the increasing maturity of NLP, ASR, and generative AI technology. Three alternatives to Notta worth considering are Otter.ai, Rev, and Descript.

Otter.ai Otter.ai is arguably the market leader in AI transcription tools. Like Notta, it allows users to convert audio into text transcripts. It also integrates with major video conferencing platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet, allowing for simple transcription during live sessions. While it’s highly popular, I’ve encountered several issues with Otter in the years I’ve been using it, from buggy features and playback issues to inaccurate transcriptions and misidentified speakers. Most of these are minor irritants as opposed to work-wrecking errors, but it’s frustrating nonetheless. Otter.ai also offers advanced collaboration features, including shared editing and highlighting, making it ideal for teams. Pricing starts at $8.33 per month (billed annually) for 1,200 transcription minutes and 90 minutes per conversation. As mentioned earlier, it also includes AI summaries and an “intelligent” assistant named Otter AI Chat.

Rev Rev is a popular transcription service for professional users that offers both AI and human transcription. Its AI-powered transcription provides fast and affordable results, but for higher accuracy, users can opt for Rev’s human transcription service, which guarantees 99 percent accuracy. If you’re not happy with the result, Rev will offer to re-transcribe it for free. Rev’s pay-as-you-go model charges $0.25 per minute for automated transcription and $1.99 per minute for human transcription. While this makes it a versatile option for those who occasionally require the precision of manual transcription, costs for longer transcripts do stack up. Subscription packages start at $9.99 per month (billed annually), which includes 1,200 AI transcription minutes per month and 90 minutes per conversation.

Descript Descript combines AI transcription with video and audio editing tools, making it a strong option for content creators. In addition to converting audio to text, Descript offers a unique feature called text-based editing that lets users edit video and audio content by simply editing the text transcript. When you delete or change words in the transcript, the corresponding parts in the video or audio are edited automatically. This makes video and audio editing more intuitive and accessible, particularly for those who may not be familiar with traditional editing software. Descript’s Overdub feature allows users to create synthetic AI voiceovers. Recent updates have added features like AI Eye Contact and virtual green screens, making it easier to create polished video content in less professional settings. Plans start at $12 per month for 10 transcription hours.

How I Evaluated Notta AI

For this Notta review, I focused on five key areas essential to users considering an AI transcription tool. I weighted each category based on its importance, with each contributing to an overall score out of five. I gave the most weight to transcription accuracy, core features, and ease of use, followed by pricing and customer support.

Transcription Accuracy | 50 percent

Given that the core purpose of Notta is to convert audio into text, transcription accuracy was the most critical aspect to consider in this Notta review. I therefore evaluated how well Notta performed with live and recorded audio and, where possible, in different noise environments. This also included evaluating the effectiveness of real-time transcription, timestamping, and speaker identification.

Core Features | 20 percent

I considered Notta’s core features, including real-time transcriptions, multi-language support, features like Notta AI and AI Notes, as well as any other tools offered by Notta that improve the transcription process. I assessed both the utility of these features as well as how they stacked up against competitors’ offerings. I also looked at which features were available in the free tier vs paid plans.

Ease of Use | 15 percent

Ease of use is important for any software, so I assessed Notta’s interface, how quickly users could upload files, start transcriptions, find what they need, and navigate the platform in general. I also considered the availability of tutorials and help resources, as well as how user-friendly the platform was for beginners and more seasoned users alike.

Pricing | 10 percent

Cost is a factor for many users, so I evaluated Notta’s free and paid plans. This included assessing how much transcription time is available, the feature set at each pricing tier, and how Notta’s pricing compares to other transcription tools.

Customer Support | 5 percent

Finally, I reviewed the availability of customer support options offered by Notta. This included feedback on the responsiveness of the support team, available channels (such as email, webform, chat, or phone), and how easily users can find resources like documentation and tutorials.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Notta Accurate? Notta is generally accurate, especially in environments with clear audio and minimal background noise. It supports 58 languages and includes features like automatic speaker identification. The company advertises 98.86 percent accuracy for most transcripts, although this can vary with accents, complex terminology, and jargon, and in noisy environments. How Does Notta Work? As we covered earlier, Notta uses automatic speech recognition (ASR) to convert audio from meetings, interviews, or conversations into text. Users can upload audio or video files or integrate it with platforms like Zoom or Google Meet for live transcription. Once transcribed, users can edit the text and share it in various document formats. How Long Does Notta Take to Transcribe? Transcription times depend on the length of the audio and the complexity of the content, but for live meetings, Notta provides real-time transcription. Uploaded files are processed pretty quickly, typically within a few minutes for shorter recordings​. How to Export Transcripts from Notta? Once Notta has finished transcribing audio, you can export the text in widely-used formats like PDF, DOCX, TXT, SRT, and Excel. Just navigate to the detail page of the recording, click the “Download” button, and choose your preferred format​. Does Notta Have an API? While Notta does not offer a public API, it does provide integrations with platforms like HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho, and Zapier for business users seeking deeper workflow automation. Does Notta Work Offline? No, Notta requires an internet connection for both real-time and file-based transcription. It does not support offline functionality​. What Is the Transcription Limit of Notta? This depends on the pricing tier. The free plan offers a paltry three minutes, while paid plans offer transcriptions for longer meetings and conversations, from 90 minutes up to unlimited usage in the higher tiers. The Business and Enterprise plans support more advanced features for team collaboration​.

Bottom Line: Notta Offers High Quality AI-Based Transcription

Notta does exactly what it sets out to do—provide quick and accurate transcriptions of live and recorded audio. It eliminates the need for manual transcription, the bane of many professionals’ existence, and offers useful AI features and integrations that slot neatly into users’ daily workflows. I found it to be more accurate than Otter.ai, although not quite as user-friendly and marginally more expensive. Notta is an app well worth considering if you’re looking for AI-based transcription.

See eWeek’s guide to the best AI writing tools for a detailed list of AI apps to speed the writing process.