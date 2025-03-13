eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicts AI tools will write 90% of software within six months and completely take over within a year, eliminating junior developer roles. IBM’s Arvind Krishna disagrees, arguing AI will assist and empower developers without taking their jobs.

These opposing views amplify concerns regarding AI’s impact on the entire job market, igniting discussions on how to prepare.

Anthropic vs. IBM: The debate over AI’s role in coding

The Anthropic CEO points to Claude Code and GitHub Copilot as evidence that developers will soon only supervise AI-generated code.

IBM’s CEO argues that artificial intelligence will only handle 20-30% of coding tasks and will complement human programmers rather than replace them. He compares this to past technological advancement that improved efficiency without eliminating jobs.

If Amodei’s prediction holds true, the software industry could face a seismic shift, potentially leading to fewer entry-level coding roles and a surge in demand for AI oversight and architecture specialists. On the other hand, if Krishna is right, programmers will work substantially faster while concentrating on complex development AI software can’t tackle alone.

AI threatens more than just coding jobs

Programming isn’t the only profession facing AI disruption, as data entry positions, translation services, and basic accounting roles are being replaced by automation. These jobs share a common vulnerability: they involve predictable patterns and structured information that current AI models can process at a fraction of human cost.

While workforce fears grow about AI taking jobs, some professions stand on firmer ground through their reliance on distinctly human capabilities. For example, social workers and healthcare workers are still safe from AI because their roles demand emotional intelligence, ethical judgement, and the ability to form meaningful connections, qualities that even advanced AI systems can’t easily replicate.

Defending your job against AI takeover

Mastering AI remains the most effective defense against job displacement, as those who control the technology hold greater value in the workforce. Industry experts emphasize the importance of gaining expertise through AI certifications and training while strengthening creativity and human judgement — skills that machines cannot replicate. The strongest career strategy is combining both: AI and human skills.