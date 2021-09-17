Episode 32: Semperis’s Mickey Bresman: How to Secure Your Active Directory
Mickey Bresman, Co-founder and CEO of Semperis, provides three tips for securing your Active Directory against cyberthreats.
Episode 31: Veritas’s Simon Jelley: How to Guard Against Ransomware
Simon Jelley, GM & VP of Product at Veritas Technologies, explains why ransomware is so difficult to defend against – and outlines critical best practices to lessen the threat.
Episode 30: Hitachi Vantara’s Radhika Krishnan on Data Fabric and Data Management
Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product Officer for Hitachi Vantara, explains the role of data fabrics and discusses how data storage and data analytics are merging.
Episode 29: Extreme Networks’ Nabil Bukhari on AI in Networking, and the Democratization of Technology
Nabil Bukhari, CTO and CPO of Extreme Networks, discusses how today’s networks need AI for proper monitoring, and also dives into how the democratization of technology is changing the tech sector in profound ways.
Episode 28: Weka’s Jonathan Martin on Enterprise Data Storage: Beyond Incremental Change
Jonathan Martin, the president of Weka, discusses how today’s exponential data growth is reshaping data storage, particularly in the analytics sector.
Episode 27: BMC’s Margaret Lee on AI Service Management: Use Cases, Future Trends
Margaret Lee, GM & SVP, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC Software, discusses how AISM pairs with technologies like AIOps, and forecasts the future of AISM.
Episode 26: IBM’s Daniel Hernandez on AI and Data Fabric
Daniel Hernandez, General Manager, Data and AI at IBM, discusses how data fabric enables a cohesive data strategy to better enable artificial intelligence.
Episode 25: Sumo Logic’s Dave Frampton on Creating a Cloud Security Strategy
Dave Frampton, VP of Security Solutions at Sumo Logic, discusses the new threat surfaces that companies need to focus on protecting.
Episode 24: The CIO/CMO Relationship: Promoting Digital Transformation
Four top industry thought leaders discuss the key issues in the CIO-CMO relationship, and whether the challenges are a tech or a human problem.
Episode 23: Riverbed’s Vincent Berk on Improving Network Security
Vincent Berk, CTO and Chief Security Architect at Riverbed, discusses network visibility and how to transform network and application data into actionable security intelligence.
Episode 22: Rubrik’s Bipul Sinha on Preventing Ransomware Attacks
Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Rubrik, explains Zero Trust’s role in blocking ransomware attacks, and discusses security in a multicloud world.
Episode 21: SAP’s Irfan Khan on ‘Analytics Everywhere’
Irfan Khan, president, HANA Database & Analytics at SAP, discusses the value of an end-to-end technology platform that incorporates analytics throughout.
Episode 20: Komprise Co-Founder Krishna Subramanian on Data Management-as-a-Service
Krishna Subramanian, co-founder and president, Komprise, talks about using Data Management-as-a-Service to manage data in a multi-cloud environment.
Episode 19: Tableau’s Philip Cooper on Data Analytics ‘Available to All’
Philip Cooper, VP of Product, Tableau, discusses the trend toward making data analytics tools available to employees throughout the organization, not merely the C-suite.
Episode 18: Oracle Cloud’s Ross Brown on Oracle and Multicloud Computing
Ross Brown, VP of Product Marketing for Oracle Cloud, discusses trends in multicloud, and points out key differentiators for Oracle Cloud.
Episode 17: HashiCorp’s Armon Dadgar on Zero Trust Security
Armon Dadgar, Co-Founder and CTO of HashiCorp, discusses why “castle and moat” is outdated. Plus: what’s the future of cybersecurity in a multicloud world?
Episode 16: Understanding NetDevOps: Expert Advice
Three leading experts provide a deep dive into NetDevOps, including its history, best practices and common challenges, along with a look to the technology’s future.
Episode 15: Druva CEO Jaspreet Singh: Data Backup in the Cloud
Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva, spoke about key trends and challenges facing companies in cloud-based data backup.
Episode 14: VMware’s Bernard Golden: Advice for Cloud Clients
Bernard Golden, Executive Technical Advisor at VMware, talks about cloud’s evolution, the rise in complexity in IT, and the advice he gives to his VMware cloud clients.
Episode 13: Equinix’s Karl Strohmeyer on Data Centers, Cloud, and Evolving Infrastructure
Karl Strohmeyer, Chief Customer and Revenue Officer for Equinix, provides a portrait of the rapidly evolving IT infrastructure market.
Episode 12: CIOs Discuss the Post-Covid World: Will Hybrid Work Continue?
Four major thought leaders in the CIO community discuss the remarkable changes created by the pandemic. Which shifts are temporary, and which will be ongoing?
Episode 11: Precisely CEO Josh Rogers: Understanding Data Integrity
High levels of data integrity and data quality enable a data analytics process to offer truly accurate actionable insight.
Episode 10: Cisco’s Kaustubh Das: The Importance of Commonality in the Cloud
Kaustubh Das, VP and GM of Cloud and Compute at Cisco, discusses why a coherent overall approach is so essential in an enterprise cloud deployment.
Episode 9: Cognizant’s Paul Roehrig: Trends in Digital Transformation
Paul Roehrig, Head of Strategy, Cognizant Digital Business & Technology, discusses the complexities of digital transformation – and also defines this oft-used word.
Episode 8: Arkose Labs’ Kevin Gosschalk: The Fight Against Online Fraud
Kevin Gosschalk, CEO and Founder, Arkose Labs, discusses the state of online fraud, including the pandemic’s effect.
Episode 7: Alation CEO Satyen Sangani on Trends in Data Catalogs
Alation CEO Satyen Sangani talks about all things Data Catalog. We’ll look at what exactly a data catalog does, and talk about some tips and best practices for optimizing a data catalog.
Episode 6: NVIDIA’s Manuvir Das: The Future of Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise
Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA, discusses the current state and future trends in enterprise artificial intelligence.
Episode 5: Dell Sr. VP Deepak Patil: Cloud Computing in 2021
Deepak Patil, Senior Vice President, Cloud Platforms & Solutions, at Dell, discusses the importance of hybrid cloud, and also looks at future directions in the enterprise cloud market.
Episode 4: Micron’s Raj Hazra: How Data Infrastructure is Evolving
An industry leader discusses how the explosive growth in data and AI is driving equally fast growth in memory and compute capacity.
Episode 3: OpsRamp’s Ciaran Byrne: AIOps Trends
Ciaran Byrne, VP of Product Management at OpsRamp, discusses the AIOps market, including the key challenges facing this fast-growing sector.
Episode 2: Juniper’s Bob Friday: Preparing for AI in Your Business
Bob Friday, CTO of Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise Business, talks about taking steps to help your business deploy AI, focusing on the need for quality data.
Episode 1: Interview with Keith White of HPE Greenlake Cloud Services
The general manager of HPE GreenLake discusses the rapid changes in the cloud market, including how cloud users are focusing on growth past-pandemic.