eWeek's James Maguire interviews tech thought leaders about topics ranging from AI to cloud to data analytics to digital transformation.

Mickey Bresman, Co-founder and CEO of Semperis, provides three tips for securing your Active Directory against cyberthreats.

Simon Jelley, GM & VP of Product at Veritas Technologies, explains why ransomware is so difficult to defend against – and outlines critical best practices to lessen the threat.

Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product Officer for Hitachi Vantara, explains the role of data fabrics and discusses how data storage and data analytics are merging.

Nabil Bukhari, CTO and CPO of Extreme Networks, discusses how today’s networks need AI for proper monitoring, and also dives into how the democratization of technology is changing the tech sector in profound ways.

Jonathan Martin, the president of Weka, discusses how today’s exponential data growth is reshaping data storage, particularly in the analytics sector.

Margaret Lee, GM & SVP, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC Software, discusses how AISM pairs with technologies like AIOps, and forecasts the future of AISM.

Daniel Hernandez, General Manager, Data and AI at IBM, discusses how data fabric enables a cohesive data strategy to better enable artificial intelligence.

Dave Frampton, VP of Security Solutions at Sumo Logic, discusses the new threat surfaces that companies need to focus on protecting.

Four top industry thought leaders discuss the key issues in the CIO-CMO relationship, and whether the challenges are a tech or a human problem.

Vincent Berk, CTO and Chief Security Architect at Riverbed, discusses network visibility and how to transform network and application data into actionable security intelligence.

Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Rubrik, explains Zero Trust’s role in blocking ransomware attacks, and discusses security in a multicloud world.

Irfan Khan, president, HANA Database & Analytics at SAP, discusses the value of an end-to-end technology platform that incorporates analytics throughout.

Krishna Subramanian, co-founder and president, Komprise, talks about using Data Management-as-a-Service to manage data in a multi-cloud environment.

Philip Cooper, VP of Product, Tableau, discusses the trend toward making data analytics tools available to employees throughout the organization, not merely the C-suite.

Ross Brown, VP of Product Marketing for Oracle Cloud, discusses trends in multicloud, and points out key differentiators for Oracle Cloud.

Armon Dadgar, Co-Founder and CTO of HashiCorp, discusses why “castle and moat” is outdated. Plus: what’s the future of cybersecurity in a multicloud world?

Three leading experts provide a deep dive into NetDevOps, including its history, best practices and common challenges, along with a look to the technology’s future.

Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva, spoke about key trends and challenges facing companies in cloud-based data backup.

Bernard Golden, Executive Technical Advisor at VMware, talks about cloud’s evolution, the rise in complexity in IT, and the advice he gives to his VMware cloud clients.

Karl Strohmeyer, Chief Customer and Revenue Officer for Equinix, provides a portrait of the rapidly evolving IT infrastructure market.

Four major thought leaders in the CIO community discuss the remarkable changes created by the pandemic. Which shifts are temporary, and which will be ongoing?

High levels of data integrity and data quality enable a data analytics process to offer truly accurate actionable insight.

Kaustubh Das, VP and GM of Cloud and Compute at Cisco, discusses why a coherent overall approach is so essential in an enterprise cloud deployment.

Paul Roehrig, Head of Strategy, Cognizant Digital Business & Technology, discusses the complexities of digital transformation – and also defines this oft-used word.

Kevin Gosschalk, CEO and Founder, Arkose Labs, discusses the state of online fraud, including the pandemic’s effect.

Episode 7: Alation CEO Satyen Sangani on Trends in Data Catalogs

Alation CEO Satyen Sangani talks about all things Data Catalog. We’ll look at what exactly a data catalog does, and talk about some tips and best practices for optimizing a data catalog.

Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA, discusses the current state and future trends in enterprise artificial intelligence.

Deepak Patil, Senior Vice President, Cloud Platforms & Solutions, at Dell, discusses the importance of hybrid cloud, and also looks at future directions in the enterprise cloud market.

An industry leader discusses how the explosive growth in data and AI is driving equally fast growth in memory and compute capacity.

Ciaran Byrne, VP of Product Management at OpsRamp, discusses the AIOps market, including the key challenges facing this fast-growing sector.

Bob Friday, CTO of Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise Business, talks about taking steps to help your business deploy AI, focusing on the need for quality data.

Episode 1: Interview with Keith White of HPE Greenlake Cloud Services

The general manager of HPE GreenLake discusses the rapid changes in the cloud market, including how cloud users are focusing on growth past-pandemic.